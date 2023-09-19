Darragh Holland the hero as Argideen Rangers squeeze into Carbery JAF quarter-finals

Argideen Rangers 0-9

Kilmeen 0-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

A TOP-CLASS display of point-scoring by Darragh Holland, including a vital late equaliser, was instrumental in Argideen Rangers advancing to the Bandon Co-op JAFC quarter-finals.

At Ahamilla, both Argideen and Kilmeen knew that a win would guarantee the second qualifying spot in Roinn 3 behind Kilmacabea while last year’s beaten finalists from Timoleague had the extra comfort of knowing a draw would suffice.

As it turned out, they left it very late to snatch that draw against a Kilmeen side that fought to the very last whistle and were most unlucky not to crown their first season back in junior A with a quarter-final spot.

The first half was truly a game of two quarters as Argideen looked the better side early on before Kilmeen took control. With Matthew Lawton, Joe Murphy, Darragh O’Donovan, Pádraig Butler and Bill Fleming driving them forward, it was all Argideen early on and up front, Darragh Holland – with fine support from Conor Lehane, Cathal O’Donovan and Finbarr Butler – showed the way on the scoreboard. After Lehane had opened the scoring, Holland kicked three in a row, two from frees, as Argideen led by 0-4 to nil after ten minutes, Kilmeen finding it hard to break out of their own half.

When Oisín O’Sullivan opened Kilmeen’s account from a free on 13, the Blues began to find their feet and points from Cian Murphy and Joe Bailey closed the gap to a point. Bill Fleming pointed a free to stretch the lead to two but Kilmeen took control with William Tyner rock steady in goal, Seán Deasy, Darragh Coakley and Brian O’Donovan dominating in defence, Don McCarthy and Brian Deasy taking control at midfield and Kevin Keohane, Oisín O’Sullivan, Shane O’Donovan and Joe Bailey impressing in attack.

Points from Oisín O’Sullivan, free, and wing-back Danny O’Sullivan, had the sides level for the first time in the game but a Lorcan O’Leary point put Argideen in front at half time, 0-6 to 0-5. It was all to play for in a second half that saw both defences well on top as scores became scarce and had to be hard-earned. Argideen could have goaled in the opening minutes of the half but were prevented by a great save from goalkeeper William Tyner and it was all square for the second time when sub Oige Scannell pointed for Kilmeen.

It was a see-saw battle for the remainder of a hectic third quarter as Seán Walsh shoved Argideen in front and Kilmeen levelled with an Óisín O’Sullivan free. The it was Kilmeen’s turn to hit the front for the first time with another O’Sullivan free. Darragh Holland was the man who levelled it for the fourth time and the excitement reached fever pitch as Joseph O’Donovan seemed to have won it for Kilmeen in the 58th minute with a marvellous long-range point.

Argideen refused to accept the inevitable and deep into injury time, Holland became the hero when he landed an equalising point, enough to guarantee his side a draw and a place in the quarter finals. But spare a thought for gallant Kilmeen, who were on the attack looking for a winning, qualifying point when the final whistle sounded.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: Darragh Holland 0-5 (2f), Conor Lehane, Lorcan O’Leary, Seán Walsh, Bill Fleming (1f) 0-1 each.

Kilmeen: Oisín O’Sullivan 0-4f, Danny O’Sullivan, Cian Murphy, Joseph O’Donovan, Oige Scannell, Joe Bailey 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: Michael O’Callaghan; John Michael O’Callaghan, Joe Murphy, Darragh O’Donovan; Matthew Lawton, Gerry Crowley, Jack Lawton; Padraig Butler, Bill Fleming; Conor Lehane, Darragh Holland, Cathal O’Donovan; Lorcan O’Leary, Andrew Guinevan, Finbarr Butler.

Subs used: Seán Maxwell for Guinevan, Philip Flynn for Lehane, Seán Walsh for Jack Lawton, Guinevan for Cathal O’Donovan.

Kilmeen: William Tyner; Barry Kirby, Seán Deasy, Darragh Coakley; Danny O’Sullivan, Brian O’Donovan, Cian Murphy; Don McCarthy, Brian Deasy; Shane Buttimer, Kevin Keohane, Oisín O’Sullivan; Joseph O’Donovan, Joe Bailey, Shane O’Donovan.

Subs: Oige Scannell for Buttimer, Gearóid McCarthy for Don McCarthy, David O’Regan for Joseph O’Donovan.

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).