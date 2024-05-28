D’Alton exit means intriguing contest in Carrigaline

FIVE years ago, 11 candidates ran in the then newly-formed Carrigaline area, while 10 candidates have been declared for the six available seats in this year’s local elections.

Five out of the six sitting councillors are hoping to retain their seats but there was a political shock recently when Independent Cllr Marcia D’Alton from Passage West announced that she would not be seeking re-election this time around.

Five years ago, she received 2,089 first preference votes, behind Fianna Fáil’s Seamus McGrath, who topped the poll with 4,247 first preference votes.

Her absence from the ballot could open things up for some of the newer candidates, including Independent candidate Chris O’Brien, or Sinn Féin candidate Eoghan Fahy.

McGrath is expected to poll well, just like he did last time, and his running mate Audrey Buckley should do well through transfers.

It will be an election first for two sitting Fine Gael councillors as Una McCarthy and Jack White were both co-opted following the departures of former councillors Liam O’Connor and Michael Paul Murtagh.

O’Connor polled well in 2019 but cited work commitments for leaving the Council and White was co-opted into his seat in 2021.

Meanwhile, Murtagh resigned his seat last year and Una McCarthy was co-opted into the seat. Both White and McCarthy will be hoping to keep these seats for Fine Gael.

It will also be a first for the Social Democrats in the Carrigaline area as the party is fielding Richard Terry as a candidate.

John O’Regan is contesting a seat for the Labour Party, which didn’t field a candidate last time around.

Independent Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan from Ballygarvan, who was the youngest candidate to be elected to Cork County Council five years ago, has performed well during his tenure as a councillor and the 24-year-old is hoping to poll well.

Meanwhile, the Green Party is running a candidate again with Carrigaline-based GP Monica Oikeh hoping to get elected.