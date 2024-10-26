Create warmth for those colder months

This season’s interior design trends inspire us to create cosy, inviting, homes tailored to our unique tastes and needs.

Autumn 2024 is all about engaging the senses, with tactile and structured materials bringing pops of interest to our interiors.

From bouclé fabric to ribbed ceramics, these materials invite touch and add dimension.

We are seeing a lot of tinted glass in this year’s autumn collections.

Anything from vases and glassware to decorative pumpkins and tinted glass has made a comeback.

Tactile materials like wool, and raw wood are being used in furniture and accessories to create a rich, layered look.

Structured elements, like scalloped vases or pleated textiles, add visual interest and depth, making spaces feel more dynamic.

These materials are perfect for creating a cosy, inviting atmosphere that’s full of character and warmth, making your home a haven in the colder months.

One of the easiest ways to add a touch of warmth to your autumnal interior is by incorporating cosy blankets and throws.

As soon as the weather starts to cool down, there is nothing nicer than snuggling under a warm blanket on the couch in the evening.

The key to choosing blankets is autumnal tones like burnt orange, red and brown which will add both warmth and texture to any room.

Blankets also serve as beautiful decorative accents when draped over the back of a sofa or over the arm of an accent chair.

The charm of retro design continues to captivate, with autumn 2024 seeing a resurgence of mid-century and 70s-inspired aesthetics.

Think bold geometric patterns, rich earthy tones, and curvaceous furniture that feels both playful and sophisticated.

Retro design brings a sense of nostalgia, offering comforting familiarity with a modern twist.

Incorporating vintage finds, whether it’s a statement sofa or retro lighting to create a space that feels unique and personal.

This trend is all about blending the past with the present, creating a harmonious balance that feels fresh yet timeless.

• If you need help Creating your Home interior contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish. www.ineanish.ie