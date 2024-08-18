Covid sent Ballineen man down ‘wrong road’

A BALLINEEN man caught with the mixing agent benzocaine in his car, as well as cocaine and two weighing scales, had gone through a dark period in his life after spending time in an ICU with Covid and went down ‘the wrong road’, a court heard.

Ethan O’Connor (23) of Derrigra, Ballineen pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to the possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply as well as the possession of benzocaine.

Insp Ian O’Callaghan told the court that at 6.30pm on March 25th 2022 gardaí stopped the defendant at Manch West, Ballineen and while carrying out a search of his car they found a quantity of cocaine, the mixing agent benzocaine, two weighing scales and deal bags under the driver’s seat.

‘Gardaí seized the items and the accused was taken to Bandon Garda Station where he was cautioned and admitted the offences. He handed over his mobile phone which showed his involvement in the sale or supply of drugs,’ said Insp O’Callaghan.

He said the benzocaine is used to ‘thin out’ cocaine.

The court heard that Mr O’Connor has no previous convictions.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client has had a difficult past and went down the wrong road.

‘During Covid he spent three weeks in ICU in hospital. This had a significant effect on him, both physically and psychologically. He went through a dark period in his life and engaged with the wrong people,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘He left the crowd he was hanging around with and gave up all controlled substances and he got urine tests at his own expense to show he is clean.’ Mr Murphy acknowledged that it’s a serious offence and that his client is ‘under no illusion’ about what he faced. Judge Philip O’Leary said Mr O’Connor presents well in court and he would take into account the time he spent in ICU with Covid.

He convicted and fined him €250 on the sale or supply charge and gave him six months to pay the fine, while he took into consideration the other charge.