County roads to get €3.7m

June 6th, 2024 6:02 PM

By Southern Star Team

County roads to get €3.7m Image
There has been a lot of criticism of the state of the region’s roads.

WITH one day to go to voting in the local elections, it was announced than €3.7m has been allocated for regional and local roads in Cork, which were damaged by persistent rainfall. 

Cork got the biggest amount, as the funding is to be distributed among local authorities based on road lengths, as extreme rain-affected areas throughout the country.

The Council recently expressed its frustration over the county’s relatively meagre funding despite having the largest road network.

The funding is to deal specifically with the impact of climate change, which has contributed to a deterioration in the roads network over the winter.

