COUNTY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Clonakilty, Newcestown, Carbery Rangers, Dohenys, Bandon, Ilen Rovers all win

NOT a bad start to Division 1 life for Clonakilty, as they made it two wins from two, beating Douglas 2-13 to 0-6 in their McCarthy Insurance Group county football league clash in Ahamilla.

The city side led 0-5 to 0-3 at half time but a dominant Clon second-half showing saw them cruise over the line.

Luke Griffin fired Clonakilty into the lead with a goal on 36 minutes while Seán McEvoy also found the net. Griffin top scored for the Brewery Town with 1-2 overall while Seán White (0-4, 1f), Jonathan Leahy (0-3), Brian White (0-2, 1f), Fergal Murphy and Chris Kenneally all contributed.

Also, Newcestown got their first win of the Division 1 campaign, beating Carrigaline 3-12 to 0-13. The Carbery club built a platform by leading 0-9 to 0-3 at the short whistle and ploughed on in the second-half as Micheál McSweeney (2) and Eddie Kenneally goaled. Richard O’Sullivan was in fantastic form with 0-6 (2tp) while Niall Kelly 0-4 (1tp), Seamus O’Sullivan and Olan Walsh scored too.

Elsewhere, Nemo Rangers beat Cill na Martra 4-9 to 1-9 with former Cork player Paul Kerrigan scoring 0-3 while Conor Horgan got 1-2. Fellow city side St Finbarr’s overcame Éire Óg 0-18 to 1-11 with Cillian Myers-Murray hitting 0-7.

In Division 2, Carbery Rangers continued their impressive winning start by beating O’Donovan Rossa 4-18 to 1-14. Daragh Hayes was in flying form once more with 2-2, while John O’Rourke and Colm Hayes also hit the net.

In the same division, Dohenys beat Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh by 1-17 to 1-10 as Fionn Herlihy showed his class with 0-5 (1tp) while Keith White got 0-4 (1f) The Dunmanway club led 0-6 to 0-4 at the break and Adam O’Donovan’s goal proved important in the second-half. Castletownbere are still to pick up a point after a 2-8 to 0-10 loss to Ballincollig, JP O’Neill and Peter Murphy hit the net to condemn the Beara side to defeat. Other Division 2 games saw wins for Kanturk and Knocknagree over Fermoy and Valley Rovers respectively.

Adrigole recorded their first win in Division 4, 1-12 to 1-10 away to Bantry Blues. Played in front of a large crowd, Bantry held a slender half-time lead of 0-6 to 0-5 but Adrigole got an early second-half goal from Charlie Joe O’Sullivan. It was a lead Adrigole kept until the final whistle.

Bandon are flying in both codes right now and won again in football, against Nemo Rangers’ seconds, 1-14 to 1-9. Jack Calnan scored the Lilywhites’ goal while his namesake Conor (0-4), Michael Cahalane (0-5) and Jack Cullinane (0-3) shot well too. Peter Calnan and Charlie Long were also on target. There were wins too for Buttevant and Macroom over Glanmire and St Vincents while Agahabullogue and Boherbue ended all square.

In Division 5, Ilen Rovers started their year with a 2-16 to 1-12 win over Glanworth. The decisive score came in the 59th minute when Timmy McCarthy finished a sweeping move to the net, taking them four points clear. The Baltimore club were five points down during the second half so to come back into the game and win by seven was an encouraging result. Micheal Sheehy starred for Rovers with 1-6 (2f) while Adrian O’Driscoll (0-4, 1tp), Conor Harrington, Emmet Hourihane (45s) and Barry Collins (fs) (0-2 each) all contributed too. Kilmurry, Mitchelstown and Ballinora all got victories over Ballydesmond, Millstreet and Glenville.

Moving to Division 7, Argideen Rangers got their opening win against Castlemagner, 3-15 to 1-7. Goals from Dara Walsh, Charlie Twoomey and Seán Walsh had the Timoleague club 3-12 to 1-2 up at the break, effectively finishing the game. Darragh Holland and Joe Murphy were in control in midfield whilst Bill Fleming, Finbarr Butler and Matty Lawton picked up lots of breaks from kick-outs and kept attacking throughout. James Crowley and Adam Barry contributed to the scoreboard too while Michael O’Callaghan did well in goal. Also, Urhan lost 3-10 to 0-11 against Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels while Ballygarvan beat Ballyhooly in the remaining game.