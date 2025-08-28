County champions Castlehaven purring as they power into the knock-out stages with one game to spare

Castlehaven 2-22

Valley Rovers 1-12

TOM LYONS REPORTS

THE first half of this McCarthy Insurance Group Premier SFC game in Ahamilla on Saturday was as near to a masterclass in Gaelic football as you will get.

Castlehaven, county champions, were at their elegant, flowing best, Valley Rovers at times almost mere spectators. Total domination at midfield and the half-back line. Gobbling up every kickout from the Valleys’ goal. A score every second minute. Style, imagination and individual brilliance.

The Haven supporters lapped it up and so they should, as qualification for the knockout stages was confirmed with a game to spare.

This Haven team, a lovely mixture of youth and experience, has blossomed into a football machine over the past two seasons under the guidance of Seanie Cahalane.

Most revealing of all about this Haven team and the level they have reached was that when they gathered together after the game, the talk was not about the sparkling first half, but the dropping of their standards during the second period. A stick for the management when they gather together again for training.

‘We don’t have our full group together too often for various reasons, so it’s good to get a game under our belt with a full squad,’ said Castlehaven manager Seánie Cahalane.

‘We were happy with some elements of this display. We did very well on their kickouts and very well on the breaking ball. The way the game is gone, midfield possession is vital and a few breaks went our way. It makes a big difference.

‘No matter what you say at half time, the focus will drop in the second half when you’re so far ahead. The lads took the goals very well in the second half but a bit of sloppiness did creep in. We took our foot off the pedal which was understandable in the circumstances.’

Strangely, in light of what followed, it was Valleys who kicked the opening score, a point from their best player, veteran Fiachra Lynch, from a free. It was akin to prodding a giant as the Haven gained control in every sector of the field for the next 25 minutes.

Damien Cahalane and Andrew Whelton lorded the middle third. Full back Rory Maguire roamed outfield to win more possession than any player on the pitch, setting up numerous scores. Robbie Minihane showed he has made the centre back position his own, raiding forward at every opportunity. Mark Collins was the general at wing back marshalling and scoring. Conor Cahalane was the ideal link man between defence and attack. Jack Cahalane was here, there and everywhere. Brian Hurley settled into the game after his lay-off and his contribution of nine points showed he is back with a bang, while young Mícheál Maguire is a prince in waiting.

Lording midfield and the kickouts, a point picked off every two minutes from Brian Hurley (five frees and one from play), Mark Collins (three from play), the three Cahalanes, Robbie Minihane and Mícheál Maguire. Adam Walsh Murphy had Valleys’ second point in the 29th minute. One minute later they received a timely boost before half time when a shot for a point by Fiachra Lynch was mishit but fell kindly into the welcome arms of Jacob O’Driscoll, who dispatched it to the Haven net.

0-15 to 1-2 at half time, in reality there was no way back for the Innishannon men but they died with their boots on as they took the game to the Haven in the second half, with points from Lynch, Adam Walsh Murphy and Ciarán McCarthy.

The Haven kept them at arm’s length with scores from Brian Hurley (two frees), Mark Collins and Mícheál Maguire. It was 0-19 to 1-5 at the end of a more competitive third quarter but then the roof truly crashed in on Valleys.

In the 47th minute, Mícheál Maguire was almost in for a goal but his saved shot rebounded to Jack Cahalane who lashed it to the net. A minute later Cahalane was the provider and his pass set up Robbie Minihane for a superb finish. Game set and match to Haven, with Maguire and Hurley (free) adding late points.

Valleys actually kept the best to the last when two-pointers from Lynch and Billy Curtin, free, plus points from Lynch, Murphy and John Cottrell (free) put a much more respectable look on the scoreboard, 2-22 to 1-12.

‘We’re happy enough with the way things are going but Newcestown will test us the next day out, we never get anything easy against them,’ added Seanie Cahalane.

Next, Castlehaven and Newcestown, both already qualified on four points, will battle it out in Rossmore on September 14th to see who tops Group 1.

OUR STAR: Mark Collins is still the general of this Haven side, the steadying hand, as well as claiming four points from wing back.

Scorers

Castlehaven: Brian Hurley 0-9 (8f); Jack Cahalane, Robbie Minihane 1-1 each; Mark Collins 0-4; Mícheál Maguire 0-3; Conor Cahalane 0-2; Jamie O’Driscoll, Damien Cahalane 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: Fiachra Lynch 0-5 (1f, 1 2-pt); Jacob O’Driscoll 1-0; Adam Walsh Murphy 0-3; Billy Curtin 0-2 (2ptf); Ciarán McCarthy, John Cottrell (1f) 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Darragh Cahalane; Johnny O’Regan, Rory Maguire, Sean Walsh; Jamie Walsh, Robbie Minihane, Mark Collins; Andrew Whelton, Damien Cahalane; Jamie O’Driscoll, Jack Cahalane, Conor Cahalane; Cathal Maguire, Mícheál Maguire, Brian Hurley.

Subs: Thomas O’Mahony for S Walsh (35), Liam McCarthy for J Walsh (40), Seán Walsh for B Hurley (60), Seán Browne for A Whelton (blood, 33).

Valley Rovers: Billy Curtin; Matthew Woods, Jacob O’Driscoll, David Muckian; Adam Walsh Murphy, Cian Johnson, Eoin Guinane; Chris O’Leary, Darragh Murphy; Johnnie Kiely, Eoin Delaney, Rory O’Sullivan; Ciarán McCarthy, Fiachra Lynch, Seán McEntee.

Subs: Jack Walsh for D Murphy (ht), Adam Kenneally for E Delaney (ht), Ted McGrath for C Johnson (50), John Cottrell for J Kiely (56).

Referee: James O’Regan (Lough Rovers).