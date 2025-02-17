Council won’t spend all of the €670,000 for Bantry signs

FÁILTE Ireland funding under the Destination Towns plan that was allocated to Bantry is likely to come in well under budget, a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District heard.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

The issue was raised in a motion by Bantry-based Independent Ireland councillor Danny Collins following reports that a new structure erected on Wolfe Tone Square would cost €670,000.

Cllr Collins asked for a breakdown of costs on the new public signage and signposts around the town and especially the portal/sign that replaced the seating area on the square.

‘I am calling for any future projects that are proposed in villages and towns to include a consultation with councillors and community organisations from that area before it progresses,’ he said.

Municipal district manager Nicola Radley said that national funding of €15.5m was allocated through Fáilte Ireland as part of the government’s Project Ireland 2040 plan, with each local authority required to provide some ‘match funding’.

Each local authority could select one location and Bantry was selected by Cork County Council due to its strategic importance as a tourism hub, its status as a vibrant market town, and its proximity to the Beara, Sheep’s Head, and Mizen peninsulas.

A funding proposal was submitted to Fáilte Ireland, which subsequently approved €500,000 in funding, with Cork County Council providing an additional €170,000.

Ms Radley said that public procurement procedures were followed and Cork County Council is satisfied the project will continue to deliver value in the long-term, in terms of marketing Bantry as a destination, as well as a gateway to the peninsulas.

The meeting was told that local consultation for the project involved engagement with key stakeholders, including Bantry Historical Society, Bantry Tourism and Development Association and the Bantry Bay Port Authority.

Regular updates were also given to elected members through the economic development, enterprise and tourism quarterly full council update report and the tourism SPC quarterly meetings, with summary reports shared with each member of the Council.

The principal components of the Bantry project included heritage trail enhancements with the removal of 20 outdated interpretive panels across the town, from Abbey Cemetery to St Finbarr’s Church.

Public realm improvements, including the reconfiguration and ‘decluttering’ of seating and street furniture in Wolfe Tone Square to create a more structured and aesthetically pleasing space.

There would also be more signage and streamlined stainless steel structures and storyboards to replace the old heritage trail panels.

She said that the project includes a total of 23 new structures including a large gateway structure in Wolfe Tone Square – the ‘portal’ which has been criticised by many locals.

The project features six totem structures and eight lecterns, focusing on Bantry’s historical development, maritime connections and the story of notable local figures.

There are also eight new directional fingerposts at key locations, she said.

Ms Radley added that while the project outturn costs of the design-led project are not yet finalised, she confirmed the gateway/portal structure in Wolfe Tone Square cost €95,00, excluding vat.

‘It is anticipated the overall project costs when finalised in the coming weeks will be substantially under the €670,000 budget,’ she continued.

Cllr Collins said that from day one, ‘the wrong story’ went out that caused a lot of anger. ‘Let’s hope people see the positives – Bantry is a destination town,’ he added.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy said the gateway structure ‘was a fifth or less’ of the overall cost and the final accounts aren’t even in yet. ‘It’s disappointing it got out that way,’ he said. ‘This is a 10-20 year project.’

Fine Gael’s Cllr Caroline Cronin added: ‘As councillors we welcome any investment to Bantry, l’m really pleased that Bantry was chosen as a destination town by Fáilte Ireland. I’m very optimistic for the potential of a lot more tourism in the area. I believe Bantry being highlighted as a destination town being the gateway to our three beautiful peninsulas, which are all so unique, will bring huge tourism to the region, especially If the project is well implemented.’