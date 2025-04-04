Cotter: We believe we can qualify for U19 Europeans

ON and off the pitch Niamh Cotter is juggling a lot of tests right now, but the Bandon teen is taking them all in her stride.

The Coláiste na Toirbhirte Leaving Cert student (18) recently sat her mock exams and has her orals during the upcoming Easter holidays – but Niamh’s preparation for her next tests is different to all of her classmates.

The rising soccer star flew out to Wales with the Ireland Women’s U19 squad on Sunday for their UEFA Women’s U19 European Championship Qualifiers as the young girls in green target a spot at the summer’s finals tournament in Poland.

Ireland played Serbia on Wednesday in their Group A6 opener, it’s Wales in Llanelli this Saturday (5th) before the potential group decider against France in Swansea on Tuesday afternoon – only the group winner will qualify for the Euros.

These are more tests that Niamh is determined to pass.

‘We are all going into this with the belief that we can qualify,’ the Cork City Women’s defender says.

‘We need to look after the first two games and if we do that, it will set up a winner-take-all game with France.

‘There is great excitement and positivity in the group. Our training camp in Dublin went very well and we came away feeling positive about what’s to come this week.’

Niamh’s remarkable rise in recent seasons saw her force her way into the Ireland U19 international squad late last year. She made her debut in an international friendly against Belgium in October, before earning her first competitive cap in the U19 European Championship qualifier win against Finland in November, the first stage of this qualification process. Niamh made an impact – and now the talented defender is part of the squad, and feeling at home on the international stage.

‘I definitely feel more comfortable now than I did in the first camp. I can feel it in training, my confidence is better than the earlier camps,’ Niamh says.

‘I am really looking to push on and show them (Ireland management) that I am good enough to start.’

She has already felt the benefits of being involved in the international set-up.

‘The speed of the play stands out,’ Niamh explains.

‘Our league (Premier Division) is really fast, with strikers pressing you and all that, but once you are part of an international set-up it’s even faster so you are experiencing a different type of tempo and that helps when you go back to your club.’

It’s Niamh’s form with Cork City Women’s FC that earned her an Ireland U19 call-up. She was one of the standout defenders in the League of Ireland’s Women’s Premier Division last season. As well as being shortlisted for the League of Ireland Women’s Young Player of the Year award, Niamh was named her club’s 2024 Young Player of the Year.

There’s a steel and assuredness to Niamh, already a leader at just 18 years old – and Cork City Women’s FC feels the same, as they named her vice-captain. That’s an incredible seal of approval from manager Frank Kelleher for a young player just starting out her third season of adult football.

‘In pre-season we were told Mac (Ciara McNamara) was going to be captain, and a few weeks later he told me that I was going to be vice-captain for the year,’ Niamh says.

‘I wasn’t expecting it, I thought it might be one of the older, more experienced girls, so I’m buzzing to be vice captain of City, it’s an honour.’

This is another step in the right direction for Niamh, a chance to grow and develop. It’s also a huge vote of confidence. She already captained the team in their final Premier Division game last season.

‘It definitely is (a confidence-booster) that Frank trusts me to take the role,’ Niamh adds.

‘Already this season I am more vocal because I feel they have the belief in me.

‘As a centre back it’s important to be vocal, and Mac next to me is very good that way, and she drives me on to be more vocal too. It helps then when you go away with Ireland because you are in with a group of players who are all leaders within their own teams.’

The tests are coming thick and fast for Niamh right now, but she’s not fazed. Helping Ireland qualify for the European Championships is her priority these days – and hopefully that leads to tougher tests in Poland this summer.