CORK LGFA ROUND-UP: Clon warm up for Kinsale tie with win against Inch

CLONAKILTY, Dohenys, O’Donovan Rossa, Valley Rovers and Bandon were amongst the West Cork winners in the latest round of Cork LGFA county championship action.

Clonakilty produced a terrific performance to see off Inch Rovers 3-9 to 2-8 and secure their first senior football championship Group 1 victory of the campaign. Played in Killeagh, the West Cork club led 2-6 to 0-2 at the interval before going on to win by four points. Overcoming a second-half yellow card, Clon ran out deserving winners with Sinead O’Donovan (2-3, 1-0 penalty), Aisling Moloney, Orla Lowney, Moira Barrett and Clare O’Leary amongst their scorers. Lydia Williams, Jess O’Shea, Aoibhe Joyce and Tara Hickey were on Inch’s scoresheet.

In the same group, St Val’s and Kinsale played out a cracking encounter that Val’s edged 4-11 to 3-11. Kinsale led by six points at the short whistle. It was an end-to-end encounter until former Cork football and camogie All-Ireland winner Briege Corkery’s introduction helped swing the result in St Val’s favour.

Sadhbh O’Leary (0-4), Aoife Keating (1-1), Caoimhe Horgan (1-0), Faye Aherne (1-0), Jenny Murphy (0-3), Loraine Copithorne, Kate Redmond and Sophie Collins (0-1 each) were on target for Kinsale. Amy Sheppard (2-1), Ciara McCarthy (2-2), Laura Buttimer (0-4), Briege Corkery, Nicola Dennehy, Mairead Corkery and Sinead Cotter were amongst the winner’s scorers. A crucial SFC Group 1 game takes place in Ahamilla on Friday evening where Clonakilty host Kinsale. St Val’s entertain group leaders Éire Óg on Sunday.

Castlehaven suffered a heavy SFC Group 2 loss, 2-14 to 0-2, away to current senior county champions Mourneabbey last Sunday. A goal either side of the break saw the home team pull away in a fixture Niamh O’Sullivan and Gráinne O’Sullivan provided the Haven’s points. Siobhán Courtney, Noreen O’Sullivan and Emma McCarthy also impressed for the battling West Cork club.

Elsewhere in Group 2, Fermoy and Bride Rovers couldn’t be separated following a superb 2-13 to 3-10 draw in Fermoy. The latter visit Castlehaven on Sunday with both clubs eager for victory. Bride Rovers battle with Aghada on the same afternoon.

****

Naomh Abán rubber-stamped their Cork LGFA IFC semi-final berth thanks to a comprehensive 2-21 to 0-4 victory over Araglen Desmonds Buí last Friday. Lydia McDonagh continued her superb individual season with 2-5 of Naomh Abán’s total. Grace Murphy (0-6), Colleen Phelan, Annie Maher (0-4 each), Roise Corkery and Allanagh Hoare (0-1 each) were the Ballyvourney club’s other scorers.

Valley Rovers registered their second IFC Group 2 championship victory following a 5-10 to 1-5 triumph over Donoughmore in Brinny. Michelle O’Regan and Daire Kiely (2-2 each), Eve Dwyer (1-1), Shona Cronin (0-2), Kim Muckian, Laoise Collins and Roisin O’Donovan (0-1 each) scores confirmed Valleys’ latest win and a place in this year’s county semi-finals.

Whilst yet to be confirmed, it appears Naomh Abán will host Valley Rovers in one IFC semi-final and Rosscarbery will travel to Glanmire in the other intermediate county last-four tie.

***

The 2023 Cork LGFA JAFC has delivered plenty of high-scoring contests and this past weekend was no exception.

O’Donovan Rossa have been the form team of this year’s junior A grade and made it four wins out of four thanks to a hard-earned 0-14 to 3-3 victory over Douglas. In-form Éabha O’Donovan kicked seven points with Fionnuala O’Driscoll (0-3), Emma Hurley (0-2), Jessica Beechinor and Kate O’Donovan (0-1 each) also contributing to the Skibbereen club’s win. That result saw O’Donovan Rossa confirm top spot in the JAFC round-robin series and a county semi-final berth.

Dohenys boosted their junior A championship credentials with a 4-10 to 1-8 victory away to Midleton. Cork senior Melissa Duggan scored 2-2 for the Dunmanway club. Ruth Collins (2-3), Mairead Crowley (0-3) and Margaret Collins (0-2) completed Dohenys’ total.

This weekend’s final round of JAFC games sees Dohenys and Bantry Blues contesting a West Cork derby and Douglas hosting Midleton. Bantry require a victory in Dunmanway to secure their semi-final place.

***

Elsewhere in the Cork LGFA championships, Beara lost 1-13 to 1-10 to Mallow in the junior C county. Áine Terry O’Sullivan (1-3), Katie O’Sullivan (0-3), Michaela Murphy, Anna Downing, Ciara Murphy and Clare O’Shea (0-1) scored for a Beara side that travels to St Michael’s this weekend.

Bandon went top of the JEFC Group 2 standings following a 3-18 to 2-6 win at home to Kilworth. Ava Long top scored for the winners with 2-9. Laura Cummins (1-2), Sophie Hurley, Emma Tarrant (0-2 each), Rachel O’Donovan, Laura Barr and Anne Marie Troy (0-1 each) were also on target for the West Cork side. In the JBFC, Tadhg Mac Carthaigh, already through to the county semi-finals, are away to Bishopstown on Sunday.