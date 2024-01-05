Collins: Jerome Stack influence will mean St Brigid's are set up well

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

CASTLEHAVEN will come up against a familiar face in the opposition’s dug-out in Sunday’s All-Ireland club senior football semi-final against Connacht champions St Brigids.

Kerryman Jerome Stack, the manager of the Roscommon club, was involved in the Haven backroom team back in 2018 and now is tasked with trying to overcome a group of players that he coached not too long ago.

Listowel native Stack is well travelled, and has made his mark with St Brigid’s since taking over ahead of the 2022 season, masterminding the club’s first Connacht senior title in 11 years.

‘Jerome Stack was actually involved with us back in 2018, so we have a nice bit of experience with Jerome,’ Castlehaven captain Mark Collins explained after he received a West Cork Sports Star monthly award.

‘He’s a very good coach, with a great footballing brain, so we know they will be very well set up and very well structured. We know we’re in for a hell of a battle against them.’

Over the Christmas period, Castlehaven had a chance to study their next opponents and Collins notes that not allowing St Brigid’s to get off to a fast start will be key to victory.

‘We’ve had a good look at their game against Corofin in the Connacht final and we were very impressed. They got off to a great start, Jerome had them very well organised and they will be very difficult opponents,’ Collins said.

‘Getting out of the blocks fast, they were well able to hold onto a lead and Corofin found it very difficult to peg them back, so that will definitely be something we’ll be looking at for the semi-final,’ warned the Castlehaven captain.

After the dramatic Munster final win against Dingle in mid-December, Castlehaven took some time off before Christmas to regroup and recharge before turning their focus to the task that lies ahead in Thurles this Sunday.

‘After the Munster final we were given a week off. We’ve been together now a long time this season. Our first championship game was back at the end of July and there probably hasn’t been a day off since. The week's break after the Munster final was badly needed,’ Collins said.

‘There’s no harm in letting fellas relax for a bit and get ready to go again. We got back to the pitch and the preparation has been exactly the same as it has been all through the year.’.

Castlehaven have been forced to adapt their playing style throughout the year depending on their opponents and the conditions, so Collins is expecting no different for the semi-final. They are ready for the battle that lies ahead.

‘I think the way football has gone, it’s all about being very well organised at the back and not giving away anything cheap,’ he explained.

‘Scores are at a premium when you’re playing winter football so we will try to be as smart as we can with our set up to give ourselves the best chance of winning. We’ve had a quiet Christmas but it’s a good complaint to have.

‘We love our football in Castlehaven, and it’s a great opportunity to be in the All-Ireland semi-final, so to be still playing at this stage of the year it’s a good complaint to have and we’re really looking forward to it.’