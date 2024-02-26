Cocaine cases put warning posters back in spotlight

A LOCAL judge, who had a number of men before him this week charged with possessing cocaine at the Kinsale 7s rugby event last April, asked one if he had seen the posters around the town, which warn of the consequences of drug possession.

Judge James McNulty had ordered posters be erected before last year’s event having previously described the 2019 rugby event as ‘a snow festival’, due to the prevalence of cases involving possession of cocaine, in its aftermath.

Last week, several young men were prosecuted in the district court for the possession of cocaine in Kinsale during the festival last year.

At Bandon District Court, Judge James McNulty asked one defendant if he had seen the signs around the town warning of the consequences of drug possession.

Last year, Kinsale Rugby Club were ordered by the judge to erect erected signs around the town as part of their licence conditions, in a bid to curb the number of people being prosecuted for cocaine possession.

Last week Luke O’Donovan (22) of 32 Heatherfield, Waterfall, Cork pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine at Chairman’s Lane on April 29th last.

Sgt Kevin Heffernan was on duty when he noticed the defendant acting suspiciously. Mr O’Donovan tried to conceal a small bag of white powder, valued at €50, but was searched by the sergeant. He said it was for his own personal use and he had no previous convictions. Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client, a final year student at UCC, made full admissions and had been down at the Kinsale 7s with his girlfriend and a male friend.

‘Did he not see the signs warning about drug possession? They were all over the place,’ said Judge McNulty. Ms Dinneen said her client does not normally use cocaine. ‘It’s not really his style, as he is a good achiever. It was his first time buying it. He had it in his hand when he was busted and his parents are not aware of his court appearance,’ said Ms Dinneen.

Judge McNulty said cocaine is dangerous and is ‘contaminating society’ and the use of it by the defendant’s age group should be discouraged.

He said there is not a lot of sympathy for those who have had the benefit of education and privilege.

‘He should tell his parents about his court appearance and come clean and be honest with them before they read it in the paper,’ said the judge, who directed him to come back to court in two weeks with €1,000, and his legal fees paid. The following day, Richard O’Connor (28) of 17 River Meadows, Kinsale, pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to the possession of cocaine at Hayden’s Lane on April 30th last. The court heard that he threw cocaine, valued at €70, on the ground when being searched by Det Gda Colin O’Mahony, who had noticed he was acting nervously.

Mr O’Connor has nine previous convictions, including two for drugs. Judge McNulty convicted and sentenced him to 30 days in prison, but suspended it for two years on his own bond of €100, with no cash required.

Michael Mulally (21) of Rigsdale Cross, Ballinhassig also pleaded guilty to the possession of €40 worth of cocaine on Market Street in Kinsale on April 29th last.

Defence solicitor Donna O’Driscoll said her client didn’t think of the consequences, while Judge McNulty said that’s why the signs are dotted around Kinsale for the festival.

He directed Mr Mulally to bring €1,000 to court as part of a three-year conditional discharge and said the reason it’s for three years is due to Mr Mullally being ‘a bit gullible and immature’. He must also be willing to give a saliva sample at the request of gardaí.

Dylan Fenton (23) of Ardfield Green, Douglas, Cork city, also pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine on April 30th last at Ardbrack, Kinsale.

Defence solicitor Cillian McCarthy said his client made a very poor choice that night, had drank a lot, and has no memory of the incident. Mr Fenton said he won’t be using drugs in the future. Judge McNulty said he would apply a conditional discharge for two years with a payment of €1,000 and gardaí will have the right to ask him for a saliva sample.

‘If all is well, he will get his money back,’ said Judge McNulty.