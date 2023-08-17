CLUB NOTES: West Cork club players help Cork beat Kerry

BARRYROE: Barryroe lost to Bantry 1-26 to 2-8 in the JBHC. Team: Ross O'Donovan; Ian O'Driscoll, Ciaran O’Regan, Killian Sheehy; Diarmuid McCarthy (0-1), Sean Ryan (0-1), Geoffrey Wycherley; Brian O'Donovan (0-3), Michael Wycherley; Ronan Coakley, Gavin Sweetnam (0-2), Aidan Walsh; Florence Wycherley (2-0), Conor O'Regan (0-1), Ronan Fleming. Subs: Conor Tyndall, Gavin O'Donovan, Brian Murphy, Timothy Carroll, Jerome McCarthy. Congratulations to the staff of Courtmacsherry Hotel on winning the lotto jackpot of €1,600 on offer, the lucky numbers being 23, 29 and 33. Consolation prizes; €25 Carol Buttimer, Timoleague; €25 Tim Carroll, Barryscove; €25 Gearoid O'Connor, Ardgehane. The next draw will take place next Monday evening when a jackpot of €1,000 will be on offer at the Anchor Bar, Courtmacsherry. FIXTURES: Friday 18th - Ibane U13H v Tracton (away) at 7pm. Monday 14th - U12F, v St. James’ (away) at 7pm; U15FC, v O'Donovan Rossa (check locally for venue and time). Wednesday 21st - Ibane U17FC, v Kilmurry (away) at 7pm.

CARBERY RANGERS: FIXTURES: Thursday 17th - Rebel Og West U17 FL Div2 play-off, v Naomh Abán in Ardagh at 7pm. Monday 21st - Rebel Og West U12FL, v Clann na nGael in Drimoleague at 7pm. Wednesday 23rd - Rebel Og West U17FC Div 2, v Ahan Gaels in Ardagh at 7pm. RESULTS: Rebel Og West U17FC Div2, Carbery Rangers 1-8 Bantry Blues 0-10. Panel: Adam Baker, Ben Sheehy, Cathal Buchanan, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Eamon O’Donoghue, Karl McCarthy, Mark McCarthy, Kenny McCarthy, Dylan Buckley, Jerry McCarthy, James Creedon, Ronan Hayes (0-1), Joseph Healy, Cillian Whelton (0-1), Padraig Tobin, Sean Cuinnea, Dylan O Neill (1-6), Eric Hicks, Ivan Eady, Seamus Lane, Dylan Scannell, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ciaran Campbell, Finn Hayes, Jack McCarthy. Rebel Og West U13FL Div2, Carbery Rangers 3-16 Castlehaven 2-10. Panel: Cormac Buckley, Iarla Crowley, Sean McMahon, Luke Crowley, Jack Herlihy, Luke Coppinger, Charlie Jennings, Oisin McCarthy, Luke O’Neill, Victor, Eoin Kavanagh, John Harte, Cillian Fitzpatrick, Andrew Guest, Dylan Baker, Charlie Moore, Sean Murphy, Ryan Collins. Huge numbers attended our Cúl Camp. Special thanks to all our coaches and helpers and to Sarah Hayes and Stephen Murray for coordinating. Congratulations to Dylan O’Neill, Dylan Scannell, Padraig Tobin and Cathal Buchanan who were on the Cork West U16 football team that won the O’Donovan Cup, beating Kerry 2-14 to 3-9. No Lotto Jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 19, 24, 28. €50 Robert Creedon Burgatia, €30 John Murphy Gullane, €20 Mairead Harte Clonakilty, €20 Londis voucher kindly sponsored by O'Reillys, Nora Collins. Next week's Jackpot is €6,500.

CASTLEHAVEN: The Castlehaven Ladies beat Rosscarbery 3-3 to 1-7 in the West Cork Div1 final. Team: E O’Callaghan; E McCarthy, A Santry, A Daly; E Maguire, N O’Sullivan, E Buckley; S Courtney, S Daly; E Daly, G O’Sullivan (1-0), H Sheehy; E McCarthy (1-0), M O Driscoll (1-2), N O'Sullivan (1-0). Subs: A O’Driscoll, E Connolly. Castlehaven beat Ibane Gaels 2-8 to 0-7 in the U17 Div1 championship. Team: D O’Donoghue; S Maguire, D O’Callaghan, A Buckley; D Moloney, R McCarthy, E Buckley (1-0); D Cleary (0-3), M Crowley (0-1); D Courtney (1-0), W O Donovan (0-2), C French, E O’Donovan, D O’Donovan (0-1), E Maguire (0-1). Subs: C Buckley, Z Crowley. The Castlehaven U15 team beat O’Donovan Rossa 1-15 to 2-6 in the championship. Team: L Deasy; S O’Connell, E Buckley, E O’Callaghan; L Dahm, D O’Donoghue, J O’Donoghue; N O’Callaghan, C McCarthy; Z Crowley, E Maguire (0-4), E O’Donovan (0-2); D McCarthy (1-9), J Maguire, K O’Callaghan. Sub: D Moloney.

CLANN NA GAEL: The Lotto jackpot is a massive €20,000 – tickets can be purchased online at www.klubfunder.com (search for Clann na nGael lotto and create your account) as well as from club members and in Centra. Last week’s consolation prize winners were: Theresa O’Leary; Pat Joe O’Mahony; Betty Shannon; Betty Jennings; Una McCarthy. FIXTURES: Thursday 17th - U10 Boys Football Blitz, with Barryroe and Diarmuid Ó Mathuna at 6.30pm. Friday 18th - U13 Boys FL, v Gabriel Rangers in Drimoleague at 7pm. Monday 21st - U12 Boys Group 3, v Carbery Rangers in Drimoleague at 7pm. Wednesday 23rd - U17 Boys Championship, Tadhg Na nGael v Newcestown in Newcestown 7pm. RESULTS: U13 Boys Football, Clann Na nGael 2-8 Tadhg MacCarthaigh 2-4.

ILEN ROVERS: Well done to the Minor Ladies who won against O’Donovan Rossa in the West Cork FL. Their previously posted game against Caheragh is now postponed and is due to be played at the end of August. The Ilen Rovers/Gabriel Rangers U17 team had a busy but unsuccessful week. They had a heartbreaking defeat against Tadhg naGael, 3-10 to 0-17. It was a fine team performance up to conceding three late goals. The team’s cause wasn’t helped by an illness to their talisman Sean Connolly who was also missing for their league semi-final v Kilmichael four days later. In that game the lads were no match and took a heavy defeat although positives can be taken from the fact that good fighting spirit was seen in the second half. The next championship game is at home to Naomh Aban next Wednesday. Ilen Rovers have added an extra day to their clothes collection, on Tuesday 22nd from 7-8pm in both Rath and Church Cross pitch. If anyone wants to arrange to drop off clothes before then please phone Trish (0876901917) or Margaret (0870740240). The U13 boys have a league match on Thursday 17th at 7pm away to Naomh Abàn. The U12 boys play Bantry next Monday. The Junior B team play Goleen on Sunday in Durrus at 1.30pm.

KILBRITTAIN: RESULT: Carbery JBHC, Kilbrittain 2-20 O’Donovan Rossa 0-6.

KILMACABEA: Kilmacabea U12 Girls footballers, played at halftime in the All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Final in Croke Park on Sunday. This was a dream come true for this group, after they, their coaches and their parents put in a huge effort to help them. A huge campaign was launched on club social media and this was crucial in securing their place. Many thanks have to go to their mentors, parents and club officials who all helped to make the girls dreams come true. The girls that played in Croke Park: Lucy Forsyth, Siobhan O’Donovan, Caoimhe O’Brien, Ciara Jennings, Bridget Hurley, MaryJo O’Mahony, Aela French, Nell Kinsella, Jemma Collins, Heather O’Donovan, Mia Collins, Chloe Connolly. Thanks to all those that took part in our Cul Camp. Great credit needs to go to all the coaches. Also thanks to the volunteers, O’Donovan Rossa and Cork Senior Ladies footballer Laura O’Mahony who attended the camp and Fields Supervalu Skibbereen who supplied ice creams on the last day. The club would like to express our gratitude to everyone who volunteered to help organise and run our Festival and Leap Dyno Day. A huge thank you to our sponsors, stewards, ticket sellers, adjoining landowners, those who were involved with catering, supported and partook in all events and to everyone who came along. The club/community council lotto is up and running. The draw takes place every Monday night. Tickets can be bought at the usual local outlets at a price of €2 each or 3 for €5. Also the Lotto can be played online at www.leaplotto.ie and also on the Club force app. The club merchandise store is now linked to the club’s Facebook.

KILMEEN/KILBREE: The Junior B hurlers drew with Ballinascarthy, 0-13 to 1-10. The U14 football team won the West Cork FC against Owen Gaels, 4-8 to 3-4. Goalkeeper Aaron Murphy was brilliant after making several amazing saves. A late Rory Connolly goal ensured the win. Captain Rory Twohig was delighted to lift the silverware. Cúl Camp was a hugely successful event with over 100 attending. Thanks to Marcella Collins for organising, the incredible coaches and everyone that helped. Kevin O’Donovan presented the children with photos on the last day. The highlight of the week was the ice-cream van on Friday. The U17 footballers drew their FC game to Aghinagh. The U15 footballers won against Castletownbere, 4-9 to 3-8. Congratulations to Oisín Harrington who was part of the Cork Mid/West U16 team that defeated Kerry. Congratulations to Caoimhe Murphy and Sinéad O’Donovan who were part of the Carbery senior side that defeated Avondhu. The U15 camogie team have qualified for the Carbery U15B final against Ballinascarthy after beating St Colums in the semi-final. The U10 camogie girls lost out to a strong Éire Óg team. The U12 footballers lost out to Muintir Bháire, 5-12 to 3-6. Kilmeen drama group have generously offered to put on their hilarious summer play ‘thy will be done’ as a club fundraiser on Friday September 1st. Tickets may be purchased from Rosarie Murphy, Bertie Deasy or any club member.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: The U17 boys defeated Kilmurry (3-11 to 3-8). The U13 boys beat Newcestown (2-13 to 3-5). The U15 boys lost to Castlehaven. Well done to James Goulding who was part of the Cork U16 team that defeated Kerry. The U16 girls won the West Cork A Final against Kinsale (2-16 to 3-8). Panel: Ella Hayes, Leah Hegarty, Emily O'Donovan, Alice Collins, Anna McCarthy, Allie Tobin, Shauna Hourihane, Aoife O'Driscoll (0-2), Rachel Connolly, Orla McCarthy, Éabha O'Donovan (0-10), Megan Fitzgerald, Holly Humston (1-1), Holly Brickley (1-1), Hannah O'Driscoll (0-2), Kate Hegarty, Doireann Rayner, Faye Minihane, Megan Hurley, Annabel O'Connell, Emma Whooley, Neela O'Donoghue. FIXTURES: Friday 18th - U13 HL, v Western Gaels in Skibbereen at 7pm. Sunday 20th - Ladies Junior A County Championship, v Midleton in Midleton at 3.00pm.

ST OLIVER PLUNKETTS: Plunketts won 5-11 to 5-7 against O’Donovan Rossa in the U12 HL. Owen Gaels play Western Gaels in the U17HC on Friday 18th in Ahiohill at 7pm. Owen Gaels take on St James in the U13 Hurling League on Friday 18th in Ahiohill at 7pm.