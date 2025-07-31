Ciarán Ó Duinnín hits late equaliser for Cill na Martra to deny Knocknagree in thriller

Cill na Martra 2-17

Knocknagree 3-14

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

LEADING by 12 points approaching half-time at Clondrohid on Sunday evening, Cill na Martra looked set for victory over Knocknagree in their McCarthy Insurance Group SAFC opener.

However, such was the comeback from last year’s beaten finalists, capped by a goal from Killian Cronin to put them ahead in injury time, that the Gaeltacht men will have been happy with a draw.

Cronin’s goal was only the start of a hectic denouement to the game, though. It put the Duhallow outfit ahead by 3-11 to 2-12 and Michael McSweeney’s point gave them a three-point lead.

Cill na Martra’s leading light Ciarán Ó Duinnín almost conjured an equalising goal, drawing a save from Patrick Doyle for a 45. However, rather than dropping that in, they took it short and Ó Duinnín sent over a two-pointer – the wisdom was rewarded as another orange flag followed when they claimed the kickout and centre-back Seán Ó Forréidh sent over a boomer.

That put Cill na Martra back in front but, when Knocknagree won a free at halfway and were not allowed to solo and go, goalkeeper Patrick Doyle came forward to get a two-pointer for them – 3-14 to 2-16, the clock showing 65 minutes.

There was time for one last Cill na Martra attack and, after possession was worked well, Ciarán Ó Duinnín was the man to level. It gave him a tally of 1-6 and left Cill na Martra selector, former Cork footballer Nollaig Ó Laoire, relieved.

‘You have to give them great credit for the way they pulled it out of the fire in the finish because, you know, lesser teams probably could have folded there,’ he said.

Such an outcome seemed remote given how well Cill na Martra had got on top in the first half. Ciarán Ó Duinnín’s early goal helped them to build a 1-5 to 0-0 lead. A second goal arrived when influential midfielder Antóin Ó Cuana flicked home a Seán Ó Forréidh delivery and Jason Mac Cárthaigh’s two-point free coming up to half-time had them 2-9 to 0-3 in front before McSweeney pulled one back for Knocknagree.

With Cill na Martra suffering the loss of Ó Cuana early in the second half, Knocknagree got on top and goals from Gary O’Connor and Niall O’Connor in quick succession had them right back in it, 2-10 to 2-6 after 41 minutes.

Even though their main attacking threat Anthony O’Connor received a late black card, Knocknagree kept coming and looked to have got their reward when Cronin goaled.

There was still a lot of football to be played, though, and Cill na Martra salvaged something. They will look to regroup before facing Fermoy in three weeks, benefiting at least from having no dual commitments beyond three players hurling with Aghabullogue.

‘The key thing is getting our injured players back,’ Ó Laoire said.

‘We've Micheál Ó Duinnín out injured as well and Shane Ó Duinnín picked up an injury before the game, in the warm-up. Obviously, there’s Antóin Ó Cuana and we've Tadhg Ó Corcora as well to come back.’

OUR STAR: It was fitting that it should be Ciarán Ó Duinnín to pop up with the equaliser for Cill na Martra as he was excellent throughout as a creator and scorer, finishing with 1-6.

Scorers

Cill na Martra: Ciarán Ó Duinnín 1-6 (2pt); Seán Ó Forréidh 0-3 (2pt); Antóin Ó Cuana 1-0; Dan Ó Duinnín, Jason Mac Cárthaigh (2ptf), D Ó Conaill 0-2 each; Damien Ó hUrdail (0-1 f), Adam Ó Duinnín 0-1 each.

Knocknagree: Denis R O’Connor, Anthony O’Connor (3f) 0-4 each; Niall O’Connor 1-1; Killian Cronin, Gary O’Connor 1-0 each; Michael McSweeney, Patrick Doyle (2ptf) 0-2 each; Gearóid Looney 0-1.

Cill na Martra: Micheál Ó Deasúna; Finnén Ó Faoláin, Cianie Ó Forréidh, Daire Mac Lochlainn; Danny Ó Conaill, Seán Ó Forréidh, Criostóir Ó Meachair; Antóin Ó Cuana, Gearóid Ó Goillidhe; Dan Ó Duinnín, Ciarán Ó Duinnín, Jason Mac Cárthaigh; Adam Ó Duinnín, Eoin Ó Conaill, Shane Ó Duinnín.

Subs: Damien Ó hÚrdail for Ó Cuana (37, inj), Antaine Ó Loingsigh for S Ó Duinnín (49, inj).

Knocknagree: Patrick Doyle; Michael Mahoney, Kealan Buckley, Gary O’Connor; Denis Mahoney, Daniel O’Mahony, Gearóid Looney; Tadc O’Mahony, Killian Cronin; David O’Connor, Eoghan McSweeney, Michael McSweeney; Denis R O’Connor, Niall O’Connor, Anthony O’Connor.

Subs: Matthew Dilworth for Tadc O’Mahony (ht), Timmy O’Connor for Denis Mahoney (52), David Twomey for Niall O’Connor (60+3).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).