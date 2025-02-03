Christopher O’Sullivan and Michael Moynihan are junior ministers

WEST Cork is to get its first Fianna Fáil minister in almost 21 years after Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan was appointed a junior minister at the Department of Housing with special responsibility for nature, heritage and biodiversity.

Deputy O’Sullivan, who was first elected to the Dáil in 2020 and retained his seat again in last year’s general election, was one of 23 ministers of state appointed on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Southern Star following his appointment as Junior Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Deputy O’Sullivan said it was a huge honour for him. ‘It’s an unbelievable opportunity to combine two things I’m very passionate about – politics and nature/biodiversity but also built heritage, which is incredibly important and I see huge opportunities there,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

‘In terms of nature and biodiversity, we have to accept that there are challenges there and the trends are going in the wrong direction in terms of many species. I hope to reverse those trends and do it in a way where we work closely with communities.’

The newly-appointed junior minister said he comes from an area where farming is an important sector and he has a full appreciation of that, and will work with the farming community also.

‘I want to thank my team, as well as An Taoiseach for the nomination, and it’s good news for Cork South West as it’s the first time since Joe Walsh that Fianna Fáil have had a minister of any description [in the constituency]. I will do my best in this role, but will also continue to serve the people of Cork South West.’

Joe Walsh was the last Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD to receive a ministry, having last served as Minister for Agriculture (2002-2004).

Former FG TD Jim Daly was the last West Cork TD to hold a junior ministry role, when he held the post of Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for mental health and older people, from 2017 to 2020.

Deputy O’Sullivan was Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on coastal communities, environment, climate action and diversity in the last government, and it is believed his performance there may have marked him out as one to watch.

He was first co-opted into Cork County Council in 2007 to replace his father Christy who was elected to Dáil Eireann.

He was then successfully elected in local elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019 and then served as county mayor from 2019 to 2020.

He stood for his first general election in 2020 alongside former TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony, taking the second seat with a first preference vote of 6,262.

Deputy O’Sullivan retained his seat in last November’s general election – taking the third seat after Michael Collins and Holly Cairns – where he received 9,115 first preference votes, an increase on his 2020 polling – despite a strong campaign by Fine Gael in the constituency.

A law graduate from UL and married to Sarah, he is a keen birdwatcher, and regularly posts his sightings on his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, his Cork North West colleague, Michael Moynihan, was appointed a junior minister for special education and inclusion at the Department of Education, while Cork South Central Fine Gael TD Jerry Buttimer was appointed to the Department of Transport and Rural and Community Development.