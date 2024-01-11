Chris Collins strikes late to decide El Clonico

Clonakilty SC 2

Clonakilty United 1

SEÁN HOLLAND REPORTS

WHEN the draw for the Beamish Cup was made, there was one tie that stood out – the derby clash between Clonakilty Soccer Club and Clonakilty United.

Whatever you liked to call it – be it El Clonico, Der Clonnisker or Le Clonique – this game captivated the many locals in attendance in Darrara on Sunday morning with Clonakilty Soccer Club taking the bragging rights and the spot in the next round.

The Premier Division leaders were made to work for their victory by the youthful resilience of United. Victorious manager John Leahy commended the efforts by the United players but noted that his team needs to be better if they are to have any chance of clinching the Premier title or going on a cup run.

‘It’s great to be in the next round and it’s a pity we had to knock out Clonakilty United as I have great time for Craig (McDermott, United manager) and the lads there. In fairness to United, they came here, set out their stall, and made it very difficult for us,’ Leahy commented.

‘Looking at ourselves, we’ll win no Premier Division or Beamish Cup playing like that, so we have to be better. We have Mizen here now next in the league and we’ll have to up our standards, as that today just wasn’t good enough,’ he warned.

Even though Leahy wasn’t best pleased with his team’s performance, the Premier Division pace-setters dominated this clash, especially in the second half. Only for the goalkeeping heroics of former minor All-Ireland winner and Clonakilty senior footballer, Dan Peet, the result could have been a lot more emphatic.

The first-round tie started at a pace that was worthy of a derby cup clash. Once the game settled down, it was clear that Clonakilty Soccer Club were going to dominate possession and territory.

The first effort came from a powerful Chris Collins free kick in the 12th minute, which was saved well by Peet in the United goal. Collins’ set-piece expertise was a constant threat throughout, and it paid dividends in the 15th minute when his driven corner was met powerfully by the head of centre-back Rueben Henry. 1-0 to the hosts.

Three minutes later, Clonakilty SC had a chance to double their advantage. Once more it was a Collins corner that caused issues in the United defence but Eoin Hartnett dragged his shot wide.

Clonakilty United’s early chances were developed off dangerous long throws from Cathal Dineen. One long throw brought a headed effort from James Lynam, which forced a good save from Ian O’Driscoll. The hosts should have had their second in the 34th minute when Thomas Battersby's shot from six yards out was brilliantly denied by Peet. It was constant pressure now from Clonakilty Soccer Club with efforts from Joe Edmead and Charlie McShane peppering the United net.

It felt for all the world like a goal was due, and it came, but for United.

A low-driven corner from Cathal Dineen travelled all the way past the defenders, eventually nestling in the bottom corner of the Clonakilty Soccer Club net. A lifeline for United who now went in level at half time.

The second half brought more of the same. More chances for Clonakilty Soccer Club but Peet stood tall in the United goal. A couple of Collins free kicks stung the hands of the netminder but, without doubt, his save of the day came from an effort from striker Joe Edmead. The powerful shot looked bound for the corner but Peet got down low to his right for an incredible save that brought a warm applause from the home supporters.

United dug in and were doing their utmost to force extra-time. It wasn’t to be however, as with five minutes to go, a kick-out from O’Driscoll was flicked on down the left wing and Chris Collins dribbled all the way into the United box and curled an unstoppable effort past Peet into the top corner. 2-1.

United pushed hard for an equaliser and they almost got it from Donal Buckley but his header hit the upright, with Liam Halligan's rebound flashing just wide. In the end, it was Clonakilty Soccer Club that prevailed over their nearest neighbours and they progressed into round two of the Beamish Cup.

Clonakilty SC: Ian O’Driscoll, Ethan Draper, Eoin Hartnett, Rueben Henry, Thomas Battersby, Chris McKahey, Robert Downey, Charlie McShane, George Cannon, Chris Collins, Joe Edmead.

Subs: Liam White for McShane (53), Alan Ward for Battersby (56), Alan Murphy for Downey (72), Mark Irwin for Edmead (88), Paul Daly for Hartnett (90).

Clonakilty United: Dan Peet, Cathal Dineen, Donal Buckley, Harry Oates, Jamie Santry, James Lynam, Samuel Acosta Garcia, Liam Halligan, Seth Thornton, Niall Barrett, Dean Harte.