Chris Collins double fires Clonakilty six points clear in Premier Division

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

CHRIS Collins was the man of the hour for Clonakilty Soccer Club as he scored twice to give the Premier Division leaders a 2-0 win over Togher Celtic.

Collins bagged both his goals in the first half, with the first coming after 15 minutes and the second on the stroke of half time. The win moves Clon on to 19 points, six ahead of Sullane but they have played two games more.

Both Togher and Dunmanway Town are also on 13 points, alongside Sullane who were also victorious on Sunday as they won 2-0, defeating Skibbereen AFC with second-half goals from Aaron Murphy (65) and Daniel Kelly (76) helping them take all three points.

Bunratty United got their second win of the season thanks to their 2-0 victory at home to Drinagh Rangers. Drinagh had seen plenty of cup action up to now, but this was only their third league game of the year. Sean Evans opened the scoring for Bunratty and they didn’t add to it again until the 92nd minute when Killian O’Brien sealed the deal and handed Drinagh their first league loss of the campaign.

As what seemed to be the theme of the day in the Premier Division, it was another two-goal victory, this time for Dunmanway Town who defeated Beara United 3-1. Beara had taken the lead in the 19th minute through James Harrington, but it only lasted one minute as Oran McCarthy responded for Dunmanway. McCarthy gave Town the lead with 15 minutes remaining through a spot kick. Cian Collins wrapped up the game in the 82nd minute as Dunmanway Town start to find their feet and gain momentum.

***

In the O’BrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship Ardfield defeated Aultagh Celtic B 2-1; see above report for more.

Spartak Mossgrove had a fantastic 7-2 win over Castlelack, giving them their second win of the year. Spartak are now able to call on some of their Newcestown influence and that proved a decisive factor in Sunday’s clash. Joe Keneally grabbed a hat-trick, Conor Goggin bagged a brace, with Olan Walsh and James Kelleher also getting on the scoresheet. Brian Lordan scored both goals for Castlelack.

Aultagh Celtic were another side who had a huge win this weekend as they crushed Skibbereen Celtic 8-1. Ronan Lynch (3), Sean Moynihan (2), Colm O’Neill (2), and Daniel O’Connell all scored to bring Aultagh within three points of top spot with two games in hand. Eoin O’Donovan got the Skibb goal, but with only one win in 10 games, Celtic sit at the foot of the table.

In another contest that was full of goals, Baltimore had a 5-3 win over Sullane B. Once again it was Dan MacEoin on the score sheet for Baltimore with a brace. Alan Davies, Fionn Whooley, and Adrian O’Driscoll were the other scorers for the crabs. Sullane’s goals came from Shane Creed, Szymon Sanetra and Robert White.

Drinagh Rangers B clawed out a 1-1 draw against the youthful Clonakilty United thanks to a last-minute Cillian Fitzpatrick goal. Clonakilty thought they had all three points secured thanks to James Lynam’s strike in the 74th minute but Fitzpatrick’s late heroics meant it was a point each for both sides.

***

In the Albany Fusion Homes Women’s 7s Premier, Dunmanway Town defeated Beara United 1-0 thanks to a goal from Maria Cregan in the 50th minute. Also, Inter Kenmare had a home win against Clonakilty United.

In the Albany Fusion Homes Women’s 7s Championship, Lyre Rovers made it four wins from five with a 2-0 win over Drinagh Rangers B. Skibbereen AFC defeated Kilgoban Celtic 4-3 with ace goal-scorer Meabh Collins again proving her brilliance, netting all four goals for Skibbereen. Kilgoban have a star of their own with Lauren O’Connell bagging a hat-trick for Kilgoban, but it wasn’t enough as Skibbereen took the win. Castlelack’s search for their first points of the year goes on. They fell narrowly to Aultagh Celtic as Kathleen O’Regan scored late on to give Aultagh a 1-0 win and all three points. Aultagh joined Lyre at the top of the league but Lyre have a game in hand.