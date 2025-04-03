Charge of theft of over €70k from Kinsale restaurant

A FORMER employee of the Fishy Fishy restaurant in Kinsale, owned by celebrity chef Martin Shanahan, has been charged with the theft of more than €70,000 from the popular restaurant over a five-year period.

Nessa Gilsenan (51) of Copper Beech House, Mellifontstown, Kinsale appeared at Bandon District Court last Thursday to face over 130 theft charges from the restaurant, which are alleged to have occurred between 2017 and 2022.

She is alleged to have stolen over €70,000 from the restaurant in varying amounts during that five-year period.

Ms Gilsenan also faces charges that she dishonestly, with the intention of making a gain for herself or another, provided information for her employer, Mr Shanahan, for the purpose of weekly staff payroll payment approval, produced or used a document made or required for accounting purposes, which she knew was misleading, false or deceptive.

The accused’s solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin told Judge John King that he has been in contact with the state solicitor and was asking for a lengthy adjournment to the end of May to decide the next step for his client. He said he is hoping a book of evidence may not be needed in this case and sought limited disclosure.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the director of public prosecutions has directed that Ms Gilsenan be returned for trial on indictment.

Judge King remanded the accused on bail to appear in court in Bandon on May 15th for the service of the book of evidence and also granted her free legal aid.