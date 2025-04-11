Carbery’s role in Cork’s Munster U23 and All-Ireland U16A camogie victories

CARBERY camogie players enjoyed prominent roles in Cork’s Munster U23 and All-Ireland U16A semi-final victories at Castle Road last weekend.

A newly-created U23 inter-county grade meant Cork knew they would not be able to defend their 2024 All-Ireland intermediate title claimed at the expense of Kilkenny in Croke Park last August.

Following a ruling passed at Congress, in 2025 counties with second teams could no longer take part in the All-Ireland camogie intermediate or junior championships. Whilst hugely disappointing from a Cork perspective, the creation of an U23 inter-county grade presented players on the periphery of Cork manager Ger Manley’s senior panel with an opportunity to put their hands up for future selection. In fact, this year’s U23 inter-county side is being overseen by Ger Manley.

Against that backdrop, Carbery camogie’s representatives had a vested interest in Sunday’s Munster U23 semi-final against Clare. Claire Kingston (Newcestown) started in the full-back line, Daire O’Brien (Enniskeane) was named at full-back and captained the team. Dual player Millie Condon (Ballinascarthy) was handed one of the two starting midfield roles. Amy McCarthy (Clonakilty) was introduced as a 50th-minute substitute.

The Rebels built a 1-9 to 0-7 interval lead despite playing into a strengthening wind, Claudia Keane scoring an early goal. Clare fought back in the second half, but an Amy Sheppard goal saw Cork retake control as the Rebels won 2-11 to 2-9, and progress to a Munster U23 final against Tipperary. Sheppard top scored for Cork with 1-4 on an afternoon Claudia Keane accrued 1-1. Niamh McNabola, Nicole Olden, Emily O’Donoghue, Avril Cashman and Eimear Duignan also contributed to the winners’ score-sheet.

Once their provincial campaign is completed, the Rebels will face Tipperary, Galway, Kilkenny and Waterford in the group stages of this year’s All-Ireland Camogie U23A Championship which begins in May.

Meanwhile, Cork are through to an All-Ireland Camogie U16A semi-final thanks to a comprehensive 5-15 to 1-7 win over Limerick. Carbery’s Leah McCarthy (Kilbree), Cliona Harte (Barryroe) and Amber Bishop (Ballinascarthy) were part of a Cork squad that had Leah Hannigan (2-4), Rachel Morrison (2-0), Lexi Manley (0-6), Léa Meillouin (1-0), Stephanie Dwyer (0-3), Méabh Fitzgerald and Harte (0-1 each) on the scoreboard. A semi-final against Kilkenny, provisionally scheduled for Saturday, April 19th, is the reward. The winners will meet either Galway or Tipperary in the All-Ireland final.