CARBERY GAA NEWS: It’s a decisive weekend in the junior A and B hurling championships

THIS weekend is hurling weekend, with the important round three of the RCM Tarmacadam junior A and B Carbery championships down for decision. By Sunday night we will know what six teams have qualified for the play-offs in junior A and four teams in junior B. In junior A, two of the group winners go directly into the semi-finals and the other four qualifiers play off two quarter-finals. So far only two teams, reigning champions Ballinascarthy and Diarmuid Ó Mathúna are certain of a place in the play-offs, with the other four spots up for grabs this weekend. Here we take a look at the weekend fixtures and how they will affect the final tables.

Junior A Hurling: Roinn 1 – Kilbree lead the group on a full four points, with Clon and Dohenys on two points and St Colum’s pointless. On Saturday evening at 6.30pm, Kilbree play Dohenys in Ahiohill and Clonakilty play Colum’s in Newcestown. If Kilbree win, they will top the group, with the winner of the Clon v Colum’s game taking the second spot. Wins for Dohenys and Clon would see three teams level at the top on four points and scoring difference would come into play to decide the two leading teams. Colum’s are still in with a chance if they beat Clon, so this group is finely poised.

Roinn 2 – There are only three teams in this group and, having won their two games, Ballinascarthy are through to the play-offs. The vital game to decide second place lies between St James and Bandon and that game takes place in Barryroe on Sunday at 6.30pm. A draw would be enough to see St James through on scores for by a single point.

Roinn 3 – Diarmuid Ó Mathúna are already through and will play pointless St Mary’s in Ardfield on Saturday at 6.30pm. A win or draw would see them taking top spot, with a chance to go directly into a semi-final. The vital game is between Randal Óg and Newcestown in Clonakilty on Sunday at 3pm, the winner going through, with Newcestown needing only a draw due to superior scoring difference.

Junior B Hurling – There are two groups of four in junior B with the top two from each group going through to the semi-finals. So far, three of the four places have been decided, with the last up for grabs this weekend. Surprisingly, county B champions St Oliver Plunkett’s have yet to tie down a place in the play-offs.

Roinn 1 – Gabriel Rangers are the surprise packets, topping the group with a win over Plunkett’s, so they are through to the semi-final irrespective of the result of their game against Kilbree in Skibbereen on Sunday at 6.30pm. A win could put Kilbree through but they would need a big winning score to advance. The vital game is between Plunkett’s, on two points, and neighbours, Ballinascarthy, one point, in Timoleague on Sunday at 6.30pm. A draw would suffice to put Plunkett’s through.

Roinn 2 – Bantry Blues and Kilbrittain have already qualified with two wins each and their meeting in Ballinacarriga on Sunday at 6.30pm will decide who finishes first and second. Kilbrittain have a big lead in scoring difference. The second game sees O’Donovan Rossa, disappointingly out of contention after two losses, meeting pointless Barryroe in Rossmore on Sunday at 2.30pm. Neither side can advance to the play-offs.

In the play-offs, the winner of Roinn 1 will meet the runner-up of Roinn 2 in one semi-final and vice-versa in the other semi-final. All the hurling play-off games are scheduled for September 16th/17th.

REGULATIONS – Copies of the championship regulations are again being sent to the clubs so that all clubs will be familiar with the qualifying stages and the play-offs as they face a few vital weeks in the various championships.

CARBERY FOOTBALLERS – Carbery footballers were out of luck in the divisional semi-final against Duhallow, losing by a single point. Carbery went in cold to this game, it being their first championship outing, whereas Duhallow had the benefit of three championship games prior to this semi-final. It is a lop-sided competition, set up to suit the colleges only and should be looked for next season to give all participating teams an equal chance of winning.