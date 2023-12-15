CARBERY GAA: Chairman Aidan O’Rourke emphasises need for 4G pitch in the division

MUNSTER CHAMPIONS – The congratulations of the Carbery Board and all Gaels in West Cork go to Castlehaven on their great win against Dingle last weekend. On a day fit only for the fire and the couch, the Haven battled their way to a victory that will surely take prime place in the proud history of the club and will be talked of for generations to come. Beaten at full time, beaten at the end of extra time and beaten again in the penalty shoot-out, the Haven just refused to accept defeat, but nobody in Carbery was surprised by the spirit they showed on the day. The search for the elusive All-Ireland club title will resume in early January and won’t give much time for Christmas celebrations. What amazing service players like the Cahalanes, the Hurleys, Mark Collins and the Maguires have given to their club, how could anybody ever put a price on it, in contrast to the outrageous greed we see among our golfers, soccer players and other professionals at present. It is what makes the GAA unique in today’s sporting world and is alive and thriving in places like Castlehaven, long may it continue. We’re looking forward to January already.

U21 FOOTBALL – Unfortunately, the saga of Ibane v Carbery Rangers has meant a hold-up in the U21A football championship. The semi-final between Castlehaven and Newcestown was due to be played on Tuesday night but Rangers’ appeal against the result of their semi-final against Ibane Gaels is still ongoing and plans to play the final on the 17th had to be shelved. It now looks as if that final could go back to December 31st.

JUNIOR C/D FOOTBALL – The semi-final of the Bandon Co-op junior C/D football championship was played last weekend despite the atrocious weather, with St Colum’s registering a narrow win over Ballinascarthy. They will now meet Clann na nGael in the final, which looks as if it may not be played, for various reasons, until the beginning of the new season in February.

CONVENTION – There was a good turnout of delegates at the annual convention in Aughaville on Friday. The board thanks the Tadhg MacCárthaigh club for their fine hosting of the meeting. Controversy of any kind was thankfully absent on the night with the board’s affairs in good order and the finances showing a healthy profit. The main items concerning the delegates were the paywall being placed on Cork hurling games, with unanimous opposition, and also the lack of cash gates at county board fixtures. The chairperson Aidan O’Rourke, beginning his last year in that position, emphasised the need for a 4G pitch in Carbery to cater for games in bad weather and said a sub-committee of professional people is being set up to get the project properly underway. He also spoke of the need for respect for referees if young referees are to be encouraged to take up the job. There is only one change in officers for 2024, with Martina Burns, the outgoing PRO, taking over the new position of assistant secretary. Applications are now being sought for the position of PRO. Also being sought are mentors to take over the Carbery hurling team, with the county board championship draws being made this Thursday night.

SCÓR COMPETITIONS – As West Cork Scór celebrates a great 2023 on the stage with three clubs, Carbery Rangers, Clann na nGael and Clonakilty all reaching All-Ireland finals, and Bill Harte receiving a national lifetime service to Scór award, plans for 2024 are already in place. Scór na bPáistí will take place on February 4th and 11th, with the West Cork finals on February 18th. Also worth noting is that applications for scholarships to the Gaeltacht in Coláiste na Mumhan, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, for the summer will be taken in the new year.

LADIES FOOTBALL – O’Donovan Rossa ladies carry the best wishes of the division in their attempt to win an All-Ireland junior title in Dublin this weekend. It would be a marvellous way to close out a marvellous season for football in West Cork. Go néirí an t-ádh leo.