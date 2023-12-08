CARBERY GAA: 2023 season will be discussed at convention

BANTRY JOY – It may be nearing Christmas but the action continues on the playing pitches. Three of the four Clona Milk U21 football championships have now been completed with only the U21A still ongoing.

In Dunmanway on Sunday, Bantry Blues captured their first U21 title in ten years and not only was there great delight at the final whistle but they face next season with only two of their team over the age limit. In Newcestown, St Colum’s proved far too strong for Randal Óg in the U21C final, hitting six goals in the process. Alan Kelleher, Shane Murhane and Conor Doody were the three players who stood out for the winners in a great team display.

The U21A championship has been held up by Castlehaven’s involvement in the Munster club final on Sunday as their U21s had a clear win over Dohenys in the quarter-final under lights in Dunmanway on Thursday night of last week. This qualified them for a semi-final tilt with Newcestown, who surprised many with a big win over Owen Gaels, again under lights in Bishopstown’s 4G pitch on Tuesday night of last week. That semi-final game will now be played on Tuesday, 12th, again on Bishopstown’s 4G pitch. The other semi-final, between champions Ibane Gaels and Carbery Rangers, went to extra time on Sunday with Ibane emerging winners by two points, 1-12 to 0-13. The final is pencilled in for Sunday, December 17th, at 2.30pm, venue to be decided. The difficulty of acquiring pitches for games at this time of the year clearly shows the need for a 4G pitch, similar to Bishopstown, somewhere in the centre of West Cork and the provision of such a facility should be a priority with the incoming executive in 2024.

JUNIOR C/D – The first semi-final between Clann na nGael and Kilmacabea was played on Saturday, with the Drimoleague/Drinagh men emerging winners by 2-6 to 0-8 and the second semi-final, Ballinascarthy v St Colum’s, was due to be played this week. Date for the final is Saturday 16th, venue and time to be decided.

RELEGATION GAMES– The junior A football relegation play-offs, Bandon v Clonakilty and Diarmuid Ó Mathúna v Kilbrittain, are scheduled for this weekend, Sunday 10th, at 2.30pm. The two losers will be relegated to junior B for 2024. Promoted from junior B to junior A are St Oliver Plunkett’s and Goleen.

LOST FINAL – Goleen were again out of luck in the county junior B football final last Sunday in Páirc Uí Rinn, losing out to Douglas’s third team. Goleen looked the better team and led for most of this game but got caught in the closing stages when Douglas brought on some very good players from their successful minor teams. It will be interesting to see how they fare in junior A next season.

CARBERY ACADEMY – The players who took part in the Carbery Underage Academy this season will be presented with their tops at a special function in the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen, on Tuesday, December 19th, at 7.15pm. Parents are invited to attend on the night.

CONVENTION/AGM – The Carbery convention will be held in Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s pavilion in Aughaville this Friday night and all clubs are asked to ensure that they have delegates present at the meeting. Affairs of the past season and plans for the next season will be discussed. The past season has been the most successful the division has experienced in 20 years and whatever the failings during the year, the clubs can take pride in that accomplishment. The serious question of the Carbery divisional teams must be discussed as it is proving extremely difficult to find managers and mentors for both teams. Starting time of the convention is 7.30pm sharp.

MUNSTER FINAL – Sunday next is the big day for Castlehaven when they head for Limerick to play Dingle in the Munster final. How many would have seen this happening back in July? The game is live on TG4 for all those who can’t travel and the team carries the best wishes of all Gaels in the division.