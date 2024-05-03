CAR OF THE WEEK: Toyota’s C-HR still has lots going on

BY BRIAN BYRNE

WHEN I saw the first generation of Toyota’s C-HR back in 2017 I said there was an awful lot going on in the styling.

I wondered if it would date well, and how any next generation might differentiate itself.

Well, that next generation is here since the turn of the year, and I have some answers.

The first question’s answer will always be the customer. And it does seem that the C-HR has consistently gone down well with the people who want something different in their compact crossover.

As recently as 2022 it was Toyota Ireland’s second best-selling model, a space it has filled several times since launch while otherwise driving along happily in third place. As to what they could do with a new generation, well, the adage of don’t fix something that ain’t broken still holds.

Though with some quite sharper detailing which does take things forward, it’s essentially the template as before.

The front now has an ‘I’m coming to eat you’ look that adds a hint of hawkishness to what was the least interesting part of the original’s style.

The C-HR plays in a tough market. Hyundai’s Kona and Skoda’s Karoq bookend it in dimensions terms and it’s also against the Mazda CX-30 and some premium players.

Against its in-house best-seller sibling Corolla, the C-HR is a tad shorter but a fair bit wider and higher.

With the same platform footprint as before, the interior offers the same good space for four adults, and five if there are younger teens involved.

The dashboard styling is comfortable in familiar Toyota current details, with my review car having the larger 12.3-inch infotainment display that really does offer good space for my preferred Google Maps navigation via CarPlay.

The driver instruments cluster has nice bright and unpretentious graphics and, as usual with Toyota, all the labelling of buttons and switches is clear and uncomplicated.

Climate control is by rocker switches under the central display, while the electronic transmission selector both looks well and operates cleanly.

For me as a driver, the whole space felt good. The steep rake of the back window rather limited rear visibility, but good mirrors and a decent backup camera balanced things out when necessary.

By saying the finish quality is Toyota, I don’t need to say more. My review car was the Sol grade, a couple of rungs up the specifications ladder which included seats finished in a comfortable mix of faux suede and fabric that I suspect has a good deal of recycled material in it. The 19-inch alloys were very good-looking.

Here in Ireland the C-HR now comes exclusively as a hybrid model, with a choice between 1.8 or 2.0 primary engines ... and there’s a recently available plug-in hybrid option which I haven’t driven yet.

The hybrid is what we’re used to from the brand, a CVT automatic taking the power input from petrol or electric as conditions require. Colleagues sometimes sniff at CVT, but I’ve always liked the system. It’s not going to feel sporty but it doesn’t need to if it does the job it is supposed to properly.

And it does. Toyota claim a combined fuel consumption of 4.8L/100km, and I averaged 4.4L/100km, so I was happy at not being oversold there.

Overall, I’m generally comfortable in a Toyota.

This latest C-HR is no exception. Together with loyal customers, they’ve also managed to adequately answer the only questions I ever had about the model. Can’t ask for more.