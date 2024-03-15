CAR OF THE WEEK: Refreshed Renault Arkana hybrid can handle pressure

BY BRIAN BYRNE

RENAULT’S Arkana seemed something of a quare fish at the beginning. It appeared to me that it was filling a gap that didn’t exist.

The style is a coupe hatch that stands a little higher than similar in its compact family car space.

Didn’t they already have a Megane doing pretty well the same thing?

Renault may have felt similar concerns. So they termed it a crossover coupe when they finally brought it to Europe, after an earlier version in Russia and Korea. They were thinking ahead, though.

Megane was going fully electric, but despite the hype towards an all-electric future Renault knew there was going to be a place for combustion and hybrids for some time to come.

We have had the Arkana in Ireland since autumn 2021, but a refresh last year gave me the excuse to recently take another look at the model, which represents four in 10 of Renaults sold here.

That it has taken over from the traditional Megane is clear in the fact that the E-Tech Electric Megane now only accounts for 6% of Renault cars bought in Ireland.

My review car was the full hybrid Arkana, as opposed to the mild-hybrid entry option.

What surprises me is that only one in 10 of Arkana buyers last year went for this version, the rest plumping for the mild hybrid car. I

t probably surprises Renault Ireland too, they were expecting a 50:50 ratio when they launched the car here.

The refresh for the current car is mostly on the outside, with revised grille, and changes to the lights front and rear.

As the style of the Arkana is already quite pleasing, these are slight enhancements.

Inside, the design and instrumentation is tweaked equally slightly. My review car was in the top end esprit Alpine grade, which added blue and red details, larger wheels, and a bio-based suede seat covering.

The overall fit and finish is of very high quality.

The infotainment screen dominates the dashboard area, but the information panels within it are neat rather than excessively large.

They’re also easy to navigate, with clear and colourful graphics.

The climate is managed by proper knobs, and a line of piano-style switches above them operate other key features, including the heated seats.

Driving instruments were as clear as the centre screen.

The speed limit warning sign automatically registers MPH with a smaller km/h equivalent showing above it.

It’s a roomy car, more so than you might expect with the coupe shape, and those in the back don’t have any less headroom than in the front.

There’s plenty of width, and on one occasion I did have three adults in the rear without them complaining of feeling squashed. The lift back boot is capacious.

The drivetrain is a 1.6 petrol engine with a pair of electric motors and an automatic transmission system, which overall ensures that the car always starts in electric mode, and in urban driving it can operate in EV manner for up to 80% of the time.

Renault claim a 4.7L/100km economy, and while I didn’t achieve that on a three-day family event run across Wales into Shropshire and Hereford and some local driving, my overall 5.3L/100km was very respectable.

Some 700km of travel, not including the Irish Ferries section, still left me with fuel in the tank when I got home. Just as important, the car’s excellent handling and comfort proved such that neither I nor my passenger were over-tired at the end.

This was one of those occasions when I had opportunity to truly put a car through all its paces, and the Arkana hybrid showed that it can take all the pressure with aplomb, aiding the driver in doing the same.

Verdict

What I liked: Comfort and ease on a long run.

Price: From €32,590.