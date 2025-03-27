Can Cork keep momentum for Munster championship?

CONSIDERING the injury crisis that necessitated the blooding of young players, finishing one point off a promotion place in Division 2 represents a reasonable return from an up-and-down campaign that had the shadow of relegation looming in recent rounds.

Eight points is the Rebels’ best points tally in the top two tiers since 2015 when they picked up ten in Division 1. In some ways, it’s down to the craziness of Division 2 this year that Cork finished in the bottom half.

Cleary started ten players in all seven league games. Daniel O’Mahony, Neil Lordan, Rory Maguire, Matty Taylor and Mark Cronin played every minute. Seán McDonnell, Chris Óg Jones, Brian O’Driscoll, Colm O’Callaghan and Paul Walsh also started every game.

For corner-back Lordan in particular, who was part of the All-Ireland minor winning side from 2019, this has been a campaign where he has grown into one of their best performers. As the league went on, he gained confidence and especially in the Louth and Cavan games, his interceptions, blocking and tenacity caught the eye.

In the other corner, Seán Brady, who came in for the injured Maurice Shanley since the first half of the Westmeath game, has started four matches and has equally been impressive.

In terms of their selections, with Shanley, Kevin Flahive, Kevin O’Donovan, Thomas Clancy and Seán Meehan all missing from last year for various reasons, Cork boss Cleary had no choice but to give youth its fling.

Fellow newcomers McDonnell and Seán Walsh, who have started four games, have also added something to the side. Walsh has grown in confidence and, even with Ian Maguire coming back into the fold, has added an aerial presence coming off the bench. McDonnell has scored 1-10 from play in his first league campaign. Against Cavan, the Mallow man was a constant threat and scored 0-4 from four shots.

Mark Cronin enjoyed a good campaign from placed balls too, an area where Cork struggled compared to other Sam Maguire counties in recent years – the Nemo Rangers sharpshooter converted 27 from 31 free shots in the league (87 percent shot accuracy). Chris Óg Jones finished as the top scorer from play in the whole of the top two divisions with 5-17.

Some results may have gone awry at times but with the mass exodus (retirements or other reasons) and the long injury list, and with relegation a possibility at one stage, this mid-table finish gives Cork momentum ahead of the championship.

Still, there are areas of concern, like the conversion of goal chances. Cork had two in the first half against Cavan, took neither. In their last four matches, Cork have only scored two goals and one of those was from a penalty by Cronin. The Rebels scored seven in their first three games and hit three in one game against Donegal in the 2024 championship so they are capable of finding the net.

Conor Corbett is one player still to come back, Brian Hurley is regaining full fitness while Cathail O’Mahony scored 0-4 off the bench in his last two games so there may be potential to improve there.

Defensively, there are signs of improvement since conceding eight goals across the Westmeath, Monaghan and Roscommon games. Against Louth and Cavan, Cork conceded no goal and just 19 scores from play, and finished Division 2 with two wins in a row. Key now is to keep that form going into their championship clash against Limerick on Saturday week.