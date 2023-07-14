Cairns: Cull claims are playing to fears

SOCIAL Democrats leader Holly Cairns has accused rural independent TDs including Michael Collins of heightening farmers’ fears of a cattle cull.

Cork South-West TD Cairns said farming will only remain a viable livelihood for future generations if immediate measures are taken to safeguard the environment,.

The Irish agriculture sector is being asked to cut carbon emissions by 25% by 2030. Deputy Collins, representing the Rural Independent Group, raised the prospect of a cattle cull they say could be needed to meet carbon targets. But Deputy Cairns said this is not true. Deputy Cairns said. ‘This week, the Rural Independents put forward a motion on the so-called cattle cull. It was just a cynical move designed to heighten fears and drum up votes.’

Deputy Cairns said the Dept of Agriculture must incentivise farmers to cut herd numbers. ‘We have to shift to a more sustainable model of farming. Part of that is a need to gradually reduce the number of cattle in a way that doesn’t reduce farmers’ income.

‘The same Department which incentivised farmers to increase their herds must incentivise farmers to reduce them. Farmers must be compensated as part of a just transition.

‘If we do not make the hard decisions now, they will inevitably be made closer to the 2030 target date. That will mean a sudden and difficult transition for family farms around the country. To avoid that cliff edge, we must start now.’

Deputy Collins claimed failure of the ministers to unequivocally rule out a cull ‘reveals the Dept of Agriculture is forging ahead with plans, favouring radical climate policies over the best interests of farmers’.