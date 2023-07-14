Premium Exclusives

Cairns: Cull claims are playing to fears

July 14th, 2023 5:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

SD leader Cairns says farming will only remain a viable livelihood if immediate steps are taken to protect the environment. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Share this article

SOCIAL Democrats leader Holly Cairns has accused rural independent TDs including Michael Collins of heightening farmers’ fears of a cattle cull.

Cork South-West TD Cairns said farming will only remain a viable livelihood for future generations if immediate measures are taken to safeguard the environment,. 

The Irish agriculture sector is being asked to cut carbon emissions by 25% by 2030. Deputy Collins, representing the Rural Independent Group, raised the prospect of a cattle cull they say could be needed to meet carbon targets. But Deputy Cairns said this is not true.  Deputy Cairns said. ‘This week, the Rural Independents put forward a motion on the so-called cattle cull. It was just a cynical move designed to heighten fears and drum up votes.’

Deputy Cairns said the Dept of Agriculture must incentivise farmers to cut herd numbers. ‘We have to shift to a more sustainable model of farming. Part of that is a need to gradually reduce the number of cattle in a way that doesn’t reduce farmers’ income.

‘The same Department which incentivised farmers to increase their herds must incentivise farmers to reduce them. Farmers must be compensated as part of a just transition. 

‘If we do not make the hard decisions now, they will inevitably be made closer to the 2030 target date. That will mean a sudden and difficult transition for family farms around the country. To avoid that cliff edge, we must start now.’

Deputy Collins claimed failure of the ministers to unequivocally rule out a cull ‘reveals the Dept  of Agriculture is forging ahead with plans, favouring radical climate policies over the best interests of farmers’.

***

We're on the lookout for West Cork's best farming family as part of our popular West Cork Farming Awards – sponsored by Cultivate Credit Union, the winner will receive some great prizes for the entire family to enjoy!

Click for more information and to enter.

 

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.