Businesses are booming – thanks to LEO

The Local Enterprise Offices, which help young firms to find their feet, are celebrating their tenth anniversary

MULTIPLE West Cork business owners say their enterprises wouldn’t be where they are today without the support of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) which recently celebrated a 10th anniversary empowering local business growth and innovation.

In fact some of them admit their ideas wouldn’t have made it past paper, had it not been for the belief their LEO instilled in them, as well as the crucial knowledge shared by its vastly experienced team.

Cork County Council’s LEOs were set up as part of a strategic initiative to foster the growth and development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Operating under the umbrella of the 31 local authorities, including Cork County Council, they have become a cornerstone of the region’s business ecosystem, offering comprehensive support services to entrepreneurs and businesses across all sectors.

Since 2014, in Cork they have provided more than €13.1m in financial support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region, generating 7,775 new jobs.

Cork county LEOs hosted more than 1,600 business courses and programmes over the last decade benefitting more than 25,000 people. Additionally, more than 13,000 business people in the county have received one-to-one mentoring support.

A special event was held recently to mark the occasion where Cork county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll commended the LEOs for their decade of outstanding contribution.

‘For the past 10 years, the Local Enterprise Offices in Cork county have been the driving force behind our region’s economic growth and innovation. Their steadfast support for businesses of all sizes has not only created jobs but has nurtured a thriving culture of entrepreneurship that is essential to the continued success and prosperity of our county,’ he said.

For many people, LEOs have been a trusted first point of contact on their entrepreneurial journey. Their services include advice, funding, training, and mentoring, all tailored to the unique challenges faced by entrepreneurs and SMEs.

A key achievement has been the consistent support provided to businesses transitioning to Enterprise Ireland, fostering a pipeline of innovation, growth, and export potential.

Over the past two years, LEOs have made significant progress in digital transformation and sustainability, helping businesses embrace digital technologies and improve online presence. They also offer initiatives guiding businesses on decarbonisation journeys, reducing energy costs, and enhancing sustainability.

‘LEOs have implemented competitiveness programmes, productivity solutions, and consultancy services designed to save businesses time, money, and energy, ensuring they are well-positioned for long-term success,’ explained Kevin Curran, head of enterprise, LEO Cork North and West.

‘LEO teams combine local knowledge with national expertise, understanding the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and SMEs. Their efforts as connectors – bridging businesses with development agencies, private partners, and local authorities – have created a robust enterprise ecosystem,’ he added.

There’s an ambitious plan in place for 2030 including simplifying access to funding, launching a National Enterprise Hub, and doubling the number of new exporters annually by 2030, providing Cork-based businesses with greater opportunities to reach international markets.

Claire’s award-winning seaweed

AMONG the many things Claire O’Sullivan of WASI Seaweed skincare based in Bantry, is grateful to her LEO for, it’s freeing up her time.

‘I am incredibly grateful to my local LEO for the invaluable mentoring and support they’ve provided as I’ve grown WASI my seaweed skincare business, but what stands out most to me is how much time they’ve freed up for me —time that I can now dedicate to growing my business or spending with my family. Without their guidance, I would have spent countless days, if not weeks, trying to figure things out on my own,’ she said.

Last month Claire was supported by LEO to be part of Showcase, one of Ireland’s largest international trade shows that offers manufacturers, designers, and craft makers the opportunity to exhibit their collections to 3,500 buyers visiting from Ireland and overseas. At Showcase, buyers meet the makers and hear their stories and the story of the product which highlights the unique mix of craftsmanship, creativity and innovation that stems from Ireland’s rich heritage of traditional crafts, natural sustainability, and contemporary design.

‘This was my second year at the event. Last year, before I went I was someone who worked from the kitchen table, who sold in markets and was stocked in three stores and afterwards, thanks to the contacts I made, I was stocked in 30 stores which was unbelievable,’ she said.

This year, she was shortlisted as one of three finalists under the category of Sustainability Champion at Showcase, and impressively she won the overall LEO award, which she said was a huge confidence boost.

She completed a LEO ‘Start Your Own Business’ course which she said initially gave her the self-belief to launch WASI. ‘I’ve since availed of three rounds of mentorship with LEO and each time they’ve helped me over hurdles that seemed insurmountable at the time. My mentor Maeve Ring feels like our fairy godmother! For small businesses I believe the support of LEOs is absolutely essential.’

Gluten-free bakes in Ballineen

OUR business wouldn’t be where it is today without the involvement of our local enterprise office.

So says Susan Robbins, who along with her husband Tom Fehily runs the award-winning Wildberry Bakery in Ballineen.

The couple started out operating a coffee shop but with more and more other businesses looking to stock their produce, the closed the shop over a decade ago converting it into a gluten-free bakery,

With numerous awards to their name and citing Dunnes Stores as among their clients, they’ve never looked back, and they credit the local enterprise office as playing a crucial role in their success story.

‘It all started in 2011 when we had an approach from a food service company, who is in fact still a client today, to supply them. It was outside of our realm of experience so we approached our local enterprise board and availed of their mentorship which was invaluable,’ said Susan.

‘In fact we still have the same mentor today, Bantry man James Burke, and I’m not sure where we’d be without him. He works nationally with other food businesses and knows all the trends in the industry. He’s extraordinary and points out the pitfalls before we fall head first into them!’

Because the relationship has been a long running one, it is built on trust. ‘We can be open and upfront with each other which means a lot,’ said Susan.

Susan and Tom have also availed of financial mentorship and multiple Lean manufacturing courses courtesy of their enterprise office: ‘That really helped strengthen our manufacturing capacity and capability.’

Having the support of LEOs also brings huge confidence and reassurance. ‘It has opened so many doors for us,’ said Susan.

A ‘Modet’ furniture business

I went to my LEO with a piece of paper with an idea on it and thanks to the help of my mentor, I now have a business.

So says Paul O’Brien of Modet Furniture in Ballinhassig who has availed of LEO services since he set up his contemporary furniture making business around seven years ago.

‘When I went to them I didn’t have a workshop, any tools or any clients – just an idea,’ he recalled. ‘I always knew I wanted to have my own business but I needed help when it came to taking that leap. Being good at making furniture doesn’t mean you’re good at business, and there’s a lot more to starting a business than you might imagine as I’ve learned!’

LEO offered him practical assistance as well as financial help at various stages which allowed him to employ staff, invest in equipment and take part in exhibitions in London.

‘The support of LEO has helped me make Modet a business, and not just an expensive hobby,’ said Paul.

He exported to seven different countries last year including the US, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK and Belgium.

‘And we’re getting more and more enquiries from overseas all the time,’ he said. ‘I would 100% recommend getting in touch with your LEO, but you must be prepared to listen and to be open to what they have to say because they have experience in the areas that you haven’t.’