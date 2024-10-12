Bring the outside in this season

AS the colours of the landscape transform, it’s time to infuse the autumnal tones into your home, a task both exciting and overwhelming. The main question is: How should I decorate for autumn effectively?

The answer lies in understanding the essence of autumn and integrating it seamlessly into your space.

A design style that suits the changing seasons is the charming and whimsical interior design style Cottagecore that celebrates the rustic beauty of the countryside.

Cottagecore is inspired by the simplicity and cosiness of rural life.

It brings the outdoors in, with an emphasis on natural materials.

Woodland walks – picture shades of ochre, russet and moss, natural materials such as raw wooden beams, textured cobblestone floors and an abundance of tactile fabrics, floral prints and vintage elements.

This style exudes a sense of nostalgia, evoking images of old cottages nestled in idyllic landscapes, where time slows down where the pace of life is gentle and unhurried.

Taking inspiration from walks in misty forests, this trend is all about bringing nature into your home and creating a warm and inviting haven that feels like a retreat to a simpler world.

