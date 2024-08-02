Brilliant Ben’s hat-trick gets Adrigole off to winning start

Adrigole 3-10

Dromtarriffe 0-16

BEFORE the throw-in, Adrigole had to make four enforced changes to their starting 15 – and it proved to be a silver lining. One of these changes, Ben O’Sullivan scored 3-2 from play to help secure a precious win against Dromtarriffe in the Beara club’s opening McCarthy Insurance Intermediate A Football Championship game in a sun-drenched Ballyvourney.

Dromtarriffe got the scoring underway with highly influential Conor O’Callaghan kicking the opening score in the first minute, but Adrigole replied in great style within a minute as Ben O’Sullivan finished to the back of the Dromtarriffe net.

In a game that ebbed and flowed in the first half, it saw points from Evan Murphy and a brace from Daniel O’Keeffe for Dromtarriffe followed by a Neil O’Sullivan point for Adrigole to leave the sides level, 1-1 to 0-4, after 12 minutes.

Jason Harrington started to exert his influence in the forwards and kicked a score in the 13th minute. Evan Murphy kept the scoreboard ticking for Dromtarriffe with a brace of frees. Adrigole responded with points from Charlie Joe O’Sullivan and Jason Harrington to give the Beara men a 1-5 to 0-6 lead after 28 minutes.

Cork senior hurler Conor O’Callaghan showed his skill can transfer from the small ball to the football with two points at the end of the first half to leave the teams level 1-5 to 0-8 at half time.

O’Callaghan grabbed the first score of the second half with a point, but then Adrigole got into their stride. Points from Ben O’Sullivan and Denis Collins put Adrigole ahead, and in the 40th minute Ben O’Sullivan struck for his second goal of the game.

Brian O’Keeffe replied for Dromtarriffe, but Adrigole struck again with a point from Jason Harrington and Ben O’ Sullivan secured his hat-trick with a goal in the 47th minute to put Adrigole ahead 3-8 to 0-10.

A bursting run from Adrigole defender Diarmuid O’Sullivan saw him kick over a fine score. Facing an eight-point deficit, Dromtarriffe kicked into gear. Two points from Evan Murphy and a point from Brian O’Keeffe reduced the lead to five points. Ben O’ Sullivan kicked a point in the 60th minute for Adrigole but there was to be another six minutes of injury time to be played.

Evan Murphy kicked two more points for the Duhallow men and Conor O’Callaghan added a point deep into injury time as Adrigole emerged winners by three points. In round two Adrigole play Kildorrery on August 18th while Dromtarriffe play Gabriel Rangers on the same day.

Scorers - Adrigole: Ben O’Sullivan 3-2; Jason Harrington 0-4; Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Neil O’Sullivan (1f), Denis Collins, Charlie O’Sullivan 0-1 each. Dromtarriffe: Evan Murphy 0-7 (6f); Conor O’Callaghan 0-5 (3f); Daniel O’Keeffe, Brian O’Keeffe 0-2 each.

Adrigole: William O’Sullivan; Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Fergal Carey Liam Harrington; Darragh O’Sullivan, Cian O’Neill, Seanie O’Sullivan; Neil O’Sullivan, Sean O’Shea; Denis Collins, Jason Harrington, Charlie O’Sullivan; Tiernan Sullivan, Ben O’Sullivan, Cathal O’Sullivan. Subs: Tommy O’Sullivan for Tiernan Sullivan, Kevin Goggin for Sean O’Shea.

Dromtarriffe: Dan Mann; Dan Dennehy, Ray Daly, Brandon Murphy; Stephen Coyne, Jamie Kelleher, Dara Murphy; Adam Buckley, Evan Murphy; Aidan Downey, Conor O’Callaghan, Darren O’Connor; Daniel O’Keeffe, Brian O’Keeffe, Jack Murphy.

Referee: Peter Finnegan.