Brave Togher Celtic bow out of Munster Junior Cup 

TOGHER Celtic bowed out of the Munster Junior Cup with their heads held high on Sunday.

The last remaining West Cork League team in the competition went all the way to the quarter-finals, but had to give way to Clare District League outfit Avenue United who won 5-2 at Droumleena Lawn.

Home side Togher trailed 1-0 at the break and Avenue consolidated their advantage with two goals in three second-half minutes. Eoin Murray pulled a goal back in the 68th-minute before the Clare visitors fired off another quick-fire double to move 5-1 in front. Luke Hurley netted a late consolation goal for a Togher team that represented the West Cork League with distinction in the business end of the competition.

In the PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division last weekend, Beara United picked up their first league win of the campaign when they beat Mizen Hob A 4-3. Dean Murphy scored early for Beara before Ryan O’Neill and Mark Cronin goals either side of half time handed Mizen the lead. Lee Kelly levelled for Beara, 2-2, before Jimmy O’Regan nudged Mizen back in front with ten minutes left. But Beara struck twice in the last five minutes, as goals from Oisin Hurley and Declan Dunne secured a dramatic victory. Also, Dunmanway Town and Bunratty United played out a 2-2 draw with all the goals in the second half – Johnny Kelly and Keith White scored for Dunmanway who led twice, while Conor Brosnan netted twice for Bunratty, including an 82nd-minute equaliser.

In the WCL Women’s Cup, Clonakilty United beat Dunmanway Town 3-2 thanks to goals from Ciara Deasy (2) and Ciara Barrett, while Annie Blewitt and Ruth Collins were on target for Dunmanway. Also in the cup Rachel O'Donovan, Lorraine O'Neill and Ciara Galvin all scored as Drinagh Rangers beat Inter Kenmare 3-0. Lyre Rovers also advanced after a 3-2 win against Kilgoban Celtic – Meadhbh Coomey (2) and Caroline Buttimer scored for the winners, with Lauren O’Connell and Meadhbh Sammon replying for Kilgoban.

In the Championship Cup Drinagh Rangers B had little trouble in beating Castlelack 4-0 with goals from Cillian Fitzpatrick (2), Mike Hennigan and Eamon Connolly. There was drama in the other cup tie as Aultagh Celtic B beat Sullane B 4-3 after extra time – Sean McCarthy scored the 110th-minute winner for Aultagh, after Vincent Collins forced extra-time with a 93rd-minute leveller. It was hard luck on Sullane B’s Mickey O'Donoghue who scored a hat-trick.