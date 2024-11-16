Beara United, Drinagh Rangers and Lyre Rovers unbeaten in Women’s Premier 7s

CASTLETOWN Celtic stayed joint top of the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division after they beat Dunmanway Town 3-2 last weekend.

Celtic led 3-0 at half time, stamping their authority early on. Rory O’Sullivan opened the scoring for Castletown after just three minutes before Niall O’Halloran netted in the 23rd minute to make it 2-0.

O’Sullivan hit another goal on the stroke of half time but Town did make the tie interesting with two strikes inside the first five minutes of the second half through goals from Ray Jennings and Cullan Barry. Castletown hung on for a vital win.

That was a big result given their fellow table-toppers, Drinagh Rangers, won 2-1 against Togher Celtic. Barry O’Driscoll opened the scoring for Rangers but Euan Lehane equalised for Togher on 35 minutes. It was anybody’s game going into the latter stages but it was Mike Hennigan who scored the winner for Drinagh with just two minutes left.

In the only other game in the top tier, Bunratty United beat Beara United 3-1. James O’Regan gave Bunratty a 1-0 half-time advantage before Conor Brosnan turned on the style with two second-half goals in just eight minutes, one from a penalty. Beara did grab a consolation as Ruben McAtasney got his name on the scoresheet. It was only Bunratty’s second win of the league campaign and it took them above Beara at the bottom of the table.

***

Clonakilty Soccer Club were in MIG.IE Munster Junior Cup action and drew 3-3 with Castleview but fell to a 6-5 defeat on penalties. Chris Collins scored two goals for the Brewery Town while Alan Murphy also found the net.

***

Mizen Hob, in third place, are firmly in the conversation for the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship title as they swept aside Aultagh Celtic B 5-1. Ryan O’Neill was the star of the show, scoring four goals, two in each half. Keith O’Sullivan also goaled for Mizen while John Kennefick found the net for Aultagh’s seconds.

Lyre Rovers kept chase with leaders Baltimore, who weren’t in action last weekend, with a 2-1 victory over Aultagh Celtic A. Oisin O’Connell gave Aultagh the lead after ten minutes but goals from the two O’Donovans, Sean and Shane, saw Rovers over the line.

Skibbereen AFC sit in fourth after a late thrilling 4-3 win over Ardfield. Ben Linehan scored the only goal of the first half on 45 minutes to put Ardfield 1-0 up but this game really took off in the second period. Ronan Collins equalised for Skibb before Daniel O’Shea gave them the lead on 66 minutes.

The last ten minutes were bonkers. Collins made it 3-1 on 84 minutes but Linehan pulled Ardfield back just one minute later. Niall Keane made it 3-3 in the 90th minute but those celebrations were shortlived as Skibb were awarded a spot kick in the third minute of added time. JP Reen stepped up, scored to decide this thriller.

Eight goals were scored when Bay Rovers and Castlelack met, as the former won 5-3. Barry O’Driscoll netted to put Rovers in front on four minutes before Muiris Buttimer doubled their lead six minutes later. Adam Jones pulled one back for Castlelack but O’Driscoll made it 3-1 going into half time.

Castlelack levelled up proceedings as Aaron Elliott on Rob O’Mahony Self made it 3-3. Rovers found something in the locker with five minutes left as Alex Young gave them the lead before an Eoin Bowden penalty sealed the win.

***

Beara United, Drinagh Rangers and Lyre Rovers kept up their unbeaten starts to the Fusion Home Decor Women’s 7s Premier Division.

Beara won 3-1 against Clonakilty United with Sarah Hanley, Shannon Hanley Murphy and Lauren Kelly all netting. Drinagh thrashed Aultagh Celtic as goals from Chloe Cadogan, Rachel O’Donovan (both two goals), Caroline Beamish and Shannon O’Mahony set up a 6-0 win.

A hat-trick from Meadhbh Coomey saw Lyre to a 4-0 victory over Dunmanway Town with Erica Jennings scoring too. Elsewhere, Mizen kept pace with the top, seeing off Drinagh’s seconds 3-1 with Orla O’Sullivan bagging a brace.