Barry Connolly hat-trick fires Lyre to last four of U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup

BY GER McCARTHY

LYRE Rovers U13s, Kilmichael Rovers U14s and Drinagh Rangers U16s were amongst the winners in a busy week as we head towards the conclusion of the 2024 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League season.

Kilmichael Rovers are through to this season’s U14 Schoolboys Shield final but only after a seven-goal thriller with Clonakilty Celtic in Inchisine. Owen O’Callaghan opened the scoring for the hosts prior to a Desmond Barrett equaliser. Fionn Burgoyne restored Kilmichael’s lead and Rory Ecklof made it 3-1 just before the interval.

Clonakilty hit back immediately after the restart with Stephen Doyle finding the net. The visitor’s comeback was complete once Harrison Twomey made it 3-3. Extra-time looked likely until Rory Ecklof netted his second goal and edged the result 4-3 in Kilmichael’s favour. Inter Clonakilty will be Kilmichael’s opponents in the U14 Shield decider.

There were also seven goals scored in the SuperValu U16 Schoolboys Bowl final first leg between Beara United and Drinagh Rangers in Castletownbere. Milo Kinsella broke the deadlock inside four minutes before Beara equalised courtesy of Jakob Hesse on the quarter-hour mark. Joseph McCarthy restored Rangers’ lead and the Canon Crowley Park side changed ends 2-1 in front. Jakob Hesse’s second goal levelled matters once again after 50 minutes. Drinagh dominated from that point onwards however, emerging 5-2 winners thanks to late Oscar Robinson, Padraic Hegarty and Milo Kinsella goals.

There was disappointment for three SuperValu West Cork Schoolgirls League clubs competing in the SFAI National Schoolgirls Cups. All three teams played superbly but Sullane were knocked out of the U14 Schoolgirls competition by Lakewood. Leeside overcame Clonakilty AFC in the U12 Schoolgirls Cup while Drinagh Rangers lost to Douglas in the U16 Schoolgirls knockout competition.

***

Lyre Rovers travelled to Castletownbere and registered an impressive 7-1 SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Beara United. The Beara Community School played host to an entertaining tie in which Lyre’s impressive finishing decided the outcome. Barry Connolly (2) and Patrick O’Leary goals handed Rovers a positive start before Beara replied. In the second half, Connolly completed his hat-trick before Isaac McInerney (2) and Dara Ryan efforts wrapped up Rovers’ win.

Bunratty United knocked Riverside Athletic out of the U13 Schoolboys Shield. The Schull side qualified for the semi-finals thanks to TJ Barry, Volodymyr Deidei, Max O’Reilly, Callum Hegarty and Marcus Moynihan goals.

In the same competition, a Skibbereen derby between Skibb Dynamos and Skibb Celtic ended 5-1 to the Dynamos. Michael O’Donoghue, Liam Allan, Connor Keller and Finn Ryan strikes plus an own goal sent Skibbereen Dynamos through to the semi-finals. Alex Ring replied for Celtic.

Jack Allen scored four times as Castlelack defeated Clonakilty United 6-3 to move into joint-second place alongside Bay Rovers in the SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Premier League. Declan Kerr and Jack Twomey were the Brinny club’s other scorers.

***

Drinagh Rangers proved too strong for Sullane in the SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup, winning 5-2 at Canon Crowley Park. Conor Kelleher scored twice for the Ballyvourney club but a Rocco Bermueller O’Reilly hat-trick helped Rangers qualify for the quarter-finals.

That last-eight tie took place in Ballyvackey last Sunday where Rangers defeated Clonakilty AFC Greens 4-1 to reach the penultimate round. Liam Aherne netted for the hosts but it wasn’t enough to keep Clonakilty in the competition. A Charlie Ryan Daly brace along with additional Rocco Bermueller O’Reilly and Rory Hurley efforts earned Rangers their victory. Bay United and Dunmanway Tornados scheduled cup semi-final was postponed.

In the SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Shield, a competition for teams knocked out of the U12 Cup, Castlelack overcame Riverside Athletic 3-0 in Brinny. Kyle Buckley broke the deadlock after 20 minutes and the hosts maintained their slender lead until midway through the second period. Additional Jack Horgan and John Smithers strikes cemented a 3-0 Castlelack victory and place in the last eight.

Togher Celtic and Ardfield’s scheduled quarter-final tie in the U12 Schoolboys Shield was postponed while Beara United made it through to the last four at the expense of Sullane.

Beara were joined in the U12 Shield semi-finals by Skibbereen Celtic who knocked out Castlelack United in the Baltimore Road last Sunday. James Browne and Stephen Harney found the net for Celtic. Andrew O’Callaghan’s reply couldn’t prevent a 2-1 United loss.

The remaining U12 Schoolboys Shield quarter-final, which is yet to be completed, sees Lyre Rovers hosting Bay Rovers.

***

The West Cork Academy U15 schoolboys squad got their 2024/25 SFAI Munster Inter-League campaign underway against Kerry in Castleisland last Sunday.

A tight derby was decided by a solitary Kerry goal from a corner kick after 25 minutes. Despite the narrow 1-0 loss, West Cork gave a fine account of themselves with Daniel Kiely standing out in defence. Oisin McCarthy and Gearoid O’Keefe also impressed for the visitors. The rural academy will look to bounce back in their remaining provincial group games against Cork (away) and Waterford (home).

The West Cork Academy U15 schoolboys squad included Charlie Curtin, Paddy O’Brien, Oisin McCarthy, Rory O’Sullivan, Daniel Kiely, Gearoid O’Keefe, Fionn Coppinger, Conall Whooley, Oran Keohane, Eoin Murphy, Harry Chambers, Cole O’Tuama, Darragh Bradfield, Hugh McCarthy, Micheal Ryan, Rory Eklof, Vitor Coutinho and Conor Hourihan.

There are plenty of upcoming SFAI Munster Inter-League fixtures involving the West Cork Academy. The U16 schoolboys visit Limerick County on the weekend of November 16th/17th. On the same weekend, the region’s U12 schoolboys host Cork United while the U13 schoolboys are away to Limerick County. West Cork’s U14s are in Kerry for a round two fixture in their Munster group on November 16th/17th.