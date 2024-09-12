Bandon deliver to retain their intermediate A status

Bandon 2-20

Erins Own 2-12

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

BANDON dispatched Erins Own in the Co-Op Superstore Intermediate A Hurling Championship at Riverstick on Saturday to retain their status in the grade for 2025.

In a game that Bandon needed to win, the Carbery side, led by Michael Cahalane, hurled out of their skin to deliver the result.

Delighted coach Pat Barry, speaking after the game, said, ‘It was do or die, the gun was put to our head. Look, the lads understood their job and we went at it with belief. We felt we left the first two games behind us. Our aim was to cut those little lapses of concentration, and it was a case of improving.’

Intent was always going to be important to the side that wanted this victory more, and Bandon were all that in the opening three minutes as Cahalane landed two points. By the eighth minute the Carbery men had four points on the board, Charlie Long and Declan Crowley included in the tally, as their opponents didn’t open their account until the tenth minute when Alan Bowen fired over.

Another Erin’s Own point from Ronan Blackton narrowed the score but Mark Sugrue began a charge as Cahalane and Crowley had Bandon in front 0-7 to 0-4 on 16 minutes. It was Sugrue’s running on 17 minutes that set up Ciarán McCarthy for a goal as he fired past a helpless Tom Dillon.

Bandon pushed on as Sugrue (2), Long, Cahalane reeled off four points to a solitary score from Tiernan Connell. Bandon’s supremacy was further enhanced on 24 minutes when Rory Desmond made no mistake with his goal effort as Bandon took control, with three additional points to a single Sean Power effort.

Leading by 2-14 to 0-6 at half time, as expected Group 2 table-toppers Erins Own returned from their half-time break with a greater determination as Stephen Hogan goaled within minutes.

Bandon’s response was three points from Desmond, Cahalane and Sweeney as two white flags from Bowen and Kieran Murphy left the score at 2-17 to 1-8 after 42 minutes.

Bandon’s nerves were then tested after the 44th minute when a short free from Bowen found Hogan at the edge of the square and he found the net. Murphy added a point as the score narrowed to 2-17 to 2-10 after 46 minutes.

The Imokilly men never threatened the Bandon goal from there on as both sides shared three points apiece for the remaining ten minutes, with Sugrue (2) and Cahalane on target, as Bandon secured their status for the 2025 season.

Scorers

Bandon: M Cahalane 0-8 (4f); M Sugrue 0-5; R Desmond 1-1; C McCarthy 1-0; E McSweeney, C Long, D Crowley 0-2 each.

Erins Own: S Horgan 2-0; A Bowen 0-5 (5f); R Blackton 0-3; K Murphy 0-2; S Power, T Connell 0-1 each.

Bandon: J McSweeney; N McCarthy, C Calan, C Twomey; D O’Donovan, P Murphy, T Twohig; M Cahalane, C Long; D Crowley, M Sugrue, R Long; E McSweeney, E Desmond, C McCarthy.

Subs: S Ahern for E McSweeney (38), J Mulcahy for C McCarthy (50) C Lynch for R Desmond (55).

Erins Own: T Dillon; B Nolan, P Fitzgerald, A Moynihan; D Twomey, I O’Mahony, S Cronin; G O’Mahony, S Power; R Blackthorn, A Bowen, T Connell; C Casey, K Murphy. S Horgan.

Subs: J Mahon for S Power (44), C Linehan for C Casey (54).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).