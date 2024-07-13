Aultagh Celtic and Drinagh Rangers set the pace in West Cork League Masters Western Conference

BY GER McCARTHY

AULTAGH Celtic and Drinagh Rangers are setting the pace in the West Cork League Masters Western Conference following the latest round of action.

Aultagh continued their positive start to their campaign with a narrow 2-1 win at home to Bay Rovers. David Hourihan scored for the visitors but two Kieran Nangle efforts cemented Celtic’s second victory in three outings. Kieran Nangle, Anthony Howard, Tim Crowley and Peter Johnson were the pick of Aultagh’s top performers.

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, Canon Crowley Park was the venue for Drinagh Rangers’ 3-0 win over Beara United. Gearoid White, Tomás Connolly and Darren Beamish impressed for the winners with Connolly, Beamish and Keith Jagoe finding the net to earn Rangers their first three points of the summer.

Skibbereen and Dunmanway Town’s Western Conference tie ended 2-1 to Dunmanway in the Baltimore Road. David Mawe fired the visitors in front. John Hodnett levelled early in the second period before a late Colm O’Neill strike earned Dunmanway their first Masters win. Ger Kelly, Rory Baggott and Barry O'Neill starred for Town. Noel Collins and John Hodnett played well for Skibb.

Sean Lyons’ last-minute header helped Kinsale see off a dogged Castletown Celtic 1-0 to stay joint-top of the Eastern Conference. Brian Crowley, Derek McCarthy and Flor Lynch were the pick of Kinsale’s best players.

Co-leaders Bandon proved too strong for Castlelack, winning 4-0 in their latest outing thanks to Keith Holden, Andrew Daunt, Danny Lynch and Richie Holland strikes. Timmy O’Connor, Ronan Collins, Dan O’Brien and Noel Leahy starred for Castlelack with Keith Holden, Andrew Daunt, Darren Heffernan and Mick Ahern on top form for Bandon.

Sullane and Clonakilty Soccer Club couldn’t be separated following a 1-1 Eastern Conference draw in Coolea. John O’Donoghue edged the home team in front but a late Jerry Coughlan equaliser ensured Clonakilty left Coolea with a point. Best for Sullane included Sean O’Riordan, Rob Riordan and Shane Creed. Jerry Coughlan, Jason Kidney and Timmy Calnan impressed for Clonakilty.

The 2024 Masters Cup quarter-finals draw was completed following the conclusion of the competition’s first-round ties. Drinagh Rangers will travel to Aultagh Celtic in the last eight. Bandon will also be on their travels, making the journey to Castletownbere for a meeting with Beara United. Clonakilty Soccer Club’s reward for defeating Skibbereen 3-0 is a home quarter-final tie against Sullane. Kinsale also enjoy home advantage for the visit of Castlelack. All four quarter-final ties are currently pencilled in for July 17th.

West Cork League Masters Results – Eastern Conference: Sullane 1 Clonakilty Soccer Club 1, Bandon 4 Castlelack 0, Kinsale 1 Castletown Celtic 0. Western Conference: Aultagh Celtic 2 Bay Rovers 1, Skibbereen 1 Dunmanway Town 2, Drinagh Rangers 3 Beara United 0.