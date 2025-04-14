‘Astonishment’ as Kinsale mussel farm planning application rumbles on for years

A PLANNING application for a controversial mussel farm in Kinsale Harbour by a Waterford-based company is still live over seven and half years later, much to the astonishment of locals.

Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd applied to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for an aquaculture licence to operate the mussel farm in 2018 in an area near the Dock beach and James Fort.

Several locals and organisations lodged submissions during a previous public consultation period but in the interim, no decision has been made by the Department of Agriculture into this application.

Speaking to The Southern Star, local resident Donal Ryan said they are ‘absolutely astonished’ that they are still waiting on a decision seven years later and he claimed that this development could kill the town.

‘Back in 2019 we objected to the development as we felt it made no sense to us for Kinsale Harbour. But it’s seven and half years since then and we were entitled to believe that this had gone away,’ said Donal.

‘However, I’ve heard it hasn’t gone away and a decision on the application is imminent. There were over 1,000 objections at the time and we really felt it would work but it’s gone on and on. I gave up asking about it three years ago until I heard this latest news.’

Donal said it is ‘absolutely disgraceful’ how the people of Kinsale are being treated regarding this application.

‘How can you operate as a business when it’s taking you seven and half years to come to a decision? It’s beyond credibility and Kinsale people are astonished that this is rearing its ugly head again after seven years.’ He pointed out that he has even written to seven separate agriculture ministers during this whole time about the planning application.

‘We did all the work and submissions seven years ago and for some bizarre reason the Department won’t talk to us or explain why it has taken it this long to make a decision. We are sitting here on tenterhooks and it will wear down this great town by bringing commercial dredgers into the harbour where sailing activities take place.’

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture told The Southern Star that as the licence application is currently under active consideration by them as part of a statutory process, they would not be commenting further on the matter.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD, and Minister of State Christopher O’Sullivan, said that he has spoken with the Department to convey peoples’ concerns and to provide some clarity for the Kinsale community.

‘I’ve requested that the decision makers on the proposed mussel farm carefully balance the benefits of aquaculture – such as providing food and economic opportunities for coastal communities – with the need to protect key tourist and scenic bays, like those in Kinsale’.

He continued: ‘Kinsale’s natural beauty and vibrant tourism are vital to our community and I will continue discussions with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine’.

Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd,, based in Dunmore East, Waterford, originally applied for the licence on December 21st 2018.