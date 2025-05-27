Artists working together in Ballinspittle

The ‘West Cork Collective’ in Ballinspittle is demonstrating that there really is strength in numbers, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

DOING things together rather than alone is better – this is a philosophy that has served local textile artist Rebecca Powell well throughout her artistic life, and it led her to come up with the idea for the West Cork Collective in Ballinspittle.

This involves bringing together a group of creatives and assorted artists to showcase their creations under the one roof, at what is a cosy gift shop and gallery in the village, and in the two months since opening it is already making an impression on locals and visitors alike.

With community at the heart of this collective, it’s refreshing for the 40-strong membership to be able to work together and provide the village with something truly unique whether that is artwork, creams, soaps, ceramics, or jewellery.

The colourful and inspiring gift shop and gallery is now home to works by diverse artists such as Fitefuaite Natural Cosmetics, The Little Vintage Room, Emma Jacobs Art and Artsplashtherapy and many more.

The gallery at the back of the premises also houses a diverse collection of works from handmade papers, mixed media, weaving, seaglass art, canvas and framed art, prints and cards.

The West Cork Collective gift shop and gallery opened its doors on Sunday March 2nd and it’s been a hectic couple of months for Rebecca and her fellow Collective members.

‘It’s been fantastic since we opened. We have had loads of foot traffic during this period and we now have the nearby caravan parks open so people are coming to have a look as it’s something new in the village.’

It was only when Rebecca heard that Olga Prins was relocating her well-established craft store – Olga’s Own Craft Studio – from Ballinspittle to Ballincollig that she jumped at the chance to take over this retail space.

‘I went into Olga to tell her about my idea and she loved it. We sat down to talk about the figures and after that I put out an open call to see if anyone was interested in my idea for a retail collective.’

She was more than surprised when 22 people turned up a meeting later in February.

‘We have the shop area which is the retail section which is divided up between 17 members who each have their own little section and look after their own stock. All the bills are paid collectively and everyone does a few hours voluntarily every week to man the shop.’

It’s already serving as a magnet for the community of creatives and Rebecca said people are always popping in for a chat and to see how things are going.

‘It’s very much like a community hub. We support each other which is what it should be about. There are over 40 members in total in the collective with over 20 members in the gallery who can put two or three pieces of their work in there. Exhibitions throughout the year will also feature prominently in the space.

‘We’re being included in this summer’s Kinsale Arts Weekend and are putting a specific members’ summer exhibition together on the opening night, Friday, July 11th. They have also asked one of us to do an open studio demo on the following night in the shop, so one of our members can showcase how they work.’

Rebecca is keen for other artists to get in contact with them and they’re open to members for the gallery and said there is room for a few more.

‘We’re also open to patrons who want to support us and they pay an annual fee which gives them certain privileges. We also have a few anonymous patrons who have helped us putting up our new colourful boards for the shopfront.’

She is very excited with the shop’s three new, colourful art boards which were designed by the members including herself.

She added that the establishment of the West Cork Collective has created another dimension to the village.

They also run occasional classes and she is hoping to open it up even more to allow groups to come in and have a chat and a cup of tea.

‘Quite a lot of us live locally which is great too. We have our website and all the members have their own bio on it so the public can see what they are about. All our upcoming events and classes are also on the website.’

The retail aspect of the shop is also proving to be a draw for many shoppers and is probably down to the fact that 70% of the items on sale there are not available in other shops.

‘Quite a few of our members are happy to take commissions too. It just feels nice, even when you come into the shop and it’s so welcoming.’

Local artist Georgia Hopkins, who is an associate member of the collective – which means she can exhibit her works in the gallery – said it feels like a community in itself.

‘It’s just a really nice and dynamic space and very inspiring to be in there. You also know that everything for sale is locally made and that you wouldn’t be able to buy it anywhere else.’

The space itself is also available to rent for classes and tutorials, for support groups or as an arts hub, and the overall goal of the collective is for it to be of real benefit to the local area as well as all those involved well into the future.

• The West Cork Collective Gift Shop & Gallery in Ballinspittle is open from 10am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, late opening until 7pm on Friday and 11am to 5.30pm on Sunday.

See www.westcorkcollective.com for more details