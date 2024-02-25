Andrea’s rugby Stock continues to rise as two West Cork women named in Ireland squad for Six Nations

ANDREA Stock’s mission to put Durrus on the rugby map is right on track.

The former Bantry RFC player has been named in the 34-strong Ireland women’s squad for the upcoming Guinness Women's Six Nations, swelling the West Cork interest as Skibbereen’s Enya Breen has also been included.

Whereas Munster star Breen has amassed 17 international caps, this is Stock’s first call-up to the Irish squad so these are exciting times for the prop who plays her club rugby with Ealing Trailfinders in the UK.

Stock kicked off her rugby career with Bantry when she was 14 years old, and was in the group that also included Enya Breen; they were team-mates on the Munster U18 team that won the interpros in 2017. Both Stock and Breen were promoted to the Munster women’s senior set-up in 2018, under then manager Laura Guest from Clonakilty.

In 2018 Stock swapped West Cork for London when she started studying at Brunel University London – that opened the door into Wasps ladies team where she played for five seasons before she signed for Ealing Trailfinders last year. Her form was noticed by Ireland management and Stock was part of the extended training panel last year, before earning her spot in the squad for the 2024 Six Nations.

Enya Breen, who missed most of last season’s Six Nations with a knee injury sustained in the opening game against Wales, will also be looking to make an impact in the upcoming competition.

Ireland open their Championship away to France on Saturday, March 23rd, then host Italy in the RDS on Easter Sunday, March 21st, followed by a home game with Wales on April 13th. Ireland are away to England in Twickenham on April 20th before the final game is against Scotland on April 27th in Kingspan Stadium.

‘With three home games in Ireland, we are looking forward to connecting with the fan base and playing in front of home crowds in Dublin, Cork and Belfast and would urge everyone to get behind the team and show their support for the women’s team,’ head coach Scott Bemand said.