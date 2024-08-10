An Bord Pleanála refuses Lisavaird’s plan for new lorry park

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A PLANNED new lorry parking area at the Lisavaird Co-Op headquarters at Tullyneasky West, Lisavaird has been refused planning permission on appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed development sought to vary an existing planning permission to revise the southern boundary of the Lisavaird Co-Op site and increase the site area to allow for the construction of a new lorry parking area. The plan included moving the vehicular entrance to the public road southwards as well as modifications to the car parking layout for a new office building and the erection of new signage. Cork County Council granted permission for the development in January. An Bord Pleanála refused permission for the development deciding it was an inappropriate form of development at this location ‘by virtue of its location immediately opposite two residential properties’.

‘Given its proximity, the proposal would seriously impact on the residential amenity of nearby residents by way of disturbance; would depreciate their property value and would set an undesirable precedent for further similar developments.’