Alice’s four goals leave Inter Clonakilty U12s in wonderland

INTER Clonakilty AFC U12 and Drinagh Rangers U14 are the early SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s Schoolgirls’ Premier pacesetters.

Inter Clonakilty remain undefeated at the summit of the SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Premier standings. A third consecutive league win was achieved thanks to a 5-2 triumph at home to Drinagh Rangers on Sunday.

Matilda Kaiser and Mia Hegarty scored for Drinagh but four Alice Kelly goals plus an additional Leah O’Brien effort secured all three points for a delighted Inter. Rangers stay in second place, despite their first defeat, in a division Lyre Rovers, Sullane and Bay Rovers can still make an impact in.

A high-scoring SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Premier League clash between Dunmanway Town and Ardfield ended 6-3 to Dunmanway at Kilbarry Road. Ryan Whelton (2) and Jake Montgomery scored for the visitors but Ryan Crowley Healy (2), Patrick Hennigan, Ben Marchie, Tristan O’Neill-Hayes and Danny Carroll strikes won it for the leaders.

Beara United joined Sullane at the summit of the SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Championship courtesy of a 3-0 win away to Lyre Rovers. James Driscoll and Jack O’Shea were amongst United’s goal scorers.

***

Drinagh Rangers maintained their grip of the SuperValu U14 Schoolgirls Premier League thanks to a fourth consecutive win. The Canon Crowley Park side’s unblemished record remains intact following a 4-1 defeat of Lyre Rovers. Caoimhe Werner was Rovers’ lone scorer in a fixture Nell Kinsella netted a hat-trick and Sarah Buttimer also scored for the league leaders.

Sean Galvin netted the only goal of a tight SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group A encounter to push Dunmanway Town top of the standings at the expense of Bay Rovers in Kealkill. Bay are two points behind the pacesetters despite losing for the first time this season. Bunratty United and Togher Celtic are the other teams vying for qualification from Group A.

SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Premier Group B is proving equally entertaining. Last week’s Clonakilty AFC and Lyre Rovers local derby ended in a 3-0 win for the visitors at Ballyvackey. Matthew Buttimer (2) and Cormac Moroney goals pushed Rovers six points clear of closest Group B challengers Ardfield and Riverside Athletic.

***

West Cork native Evan Deasy made his senior League of Ireland debut for Cobh Ramblers last Thursday night. The academy graduate, aged just 16, came on in the second half of Ramblers’ League of Ireland Division One 4-1 defeat away to Cork City at Turner’s Cross. Former Ardfield FC graduate John O’Donovan was on the bench for a City side that extended their lead to 11 points at the top of the table. Cian Coleman, Darragh Crowley, Jack Doherty and Cian Murphy scored for the winners.