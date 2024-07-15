Airport plans to boost West Cork tourism

WEST Cork is ready to reap the benefit of Cork Airport’s expansion, as airlines are being incentivised to move routes from Dublin, alongside ambitious plans to make the region a global food destination.

Work has begun to develop a ‘Kinsale to Kenmare’ food trail, with products and suppliers in West Cork key to its success. There is also a plan in train to make Cork an official world region of gastronomy by 2030.

These initiatives will go hand-in-hand with the development of Cork Airport, which this week signalled major expansion potential.

Kenny Jacobs, chief executive of the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), Cork Airport’s parent company, announced plans to expand its route network and target five million passengers through Cork annually, within the next decade.

A cap on passenger numbers at Dublin has become Cork’s opportunity. The DAA will slash landing charges for airlines moving south.

Ciaran Fitzgerald, chairperson of the Irish Hotels Federation’s Cork branch, and managing director of the Blue Haven Collection, welcomed the news.

‘We had some tough years through Covid, and with the costs challenges the industry is facing, the news from Cork Airport is very exciting,’ he said. ‘There is extra bed capacity coming on stream, but these visitors don’t just help during peak times, but on the periphery of the season too, because let’s face it, we are not a sun destination.’

He said recent concerts in Cork like Bruce Springsteen brought business to Kinsale, Clonakilty, and even Skibbereen. ‘In Kinsale, we know visitors love coming through Cork Airport. It is a joy to travel through. They can be checking in at the hotel 25 minutes after landing.’

In addition, plans have advanced over the past two years to develop a food trail from Kinsale to Kenmare, taking in producers and restaurants along the route.

Mr Fitzgerald did caution that costs remain a threat to the entire industry, and supports the campaign to reduce hospitality vat back to 9% from 13%. For some cafés and restaurants, this will be the difference between staying open and closing, he said.

Eileen O’Shea, chairperson of Bantry Development and Tourism Association, hailed the plans for Cork Airport as ‘fantastic’. ‘We are already seeing big numbers of European visitors this year – from Spain, Switzerland, and Germany. A lot of this is down to the increased flights into Cork.’

Airport chief Niall MacCarthy said more airside and terminal facilities will be added, supporting new jobs.