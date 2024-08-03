Ahiohill Vintage Club holds charity working day

BY PETER O’BRIEN

AHIOHILL Vintage Club is busy gearing up for their annual charity working day, with this year’s event taking place on Sunday, August 4th.

Now in its seventh year, this year’s event is promising to be even bigger and better than previous years with the silage harvesting area almost doubled with up to 50 acres of ground to be cut on the day by vintage and classic machinery of pre 1994 era.

This year, the club is also welcoming classic round balers and round bale handling equipment with an area set aside for such machines. Tractors and silage harvesters of all brands are welcome to join the working event or the static display of tractors, trucks and cars.

A tribute to silage contractor Tim Sheehan, who sadly passed away earlier this year, will be a key part of the day. A showcase of iconic machines operated by Tim during his silage campaigns will include Renault, Fiat, Fendt, and John Deere tractors, a selection of his bespoke homebuilt silage trailers, complimented by some silage harvesters operated by the iconic contractor.

A number of dealer trade stands will also be showcasing a selection of their latest machinery including Farm Power, Atkins, McCarthy Plant and Agri, Lynch & McCarthy, Samco, Strong Trailers, as well as the popular Grassmen.

In keeping with the silage theme of the event, the four leading silage harvester manufactures will have some of their highest horsepower harvesters on static display side by side for comparison including the John Deere 9800i, Claas 990, New Holland Forage Cruiser 650 and Krone Big X780

Ahiohill Vintage Club welcome back The Southern Tractor Pulling Club who will be displaying their custom pullers. This year, a tractor pulling challenge will take place with 100-150hp, 150-200hp and 200hp+ categories open to farmers and contractors with tractors of any age.

The club are also welcoming vintage ploughmen and ploughwomen to take part in a vintage ploughing display with lea and stubble plots available as well as horse ploughing. As traditional, a display of old time threshing will also take place.

A fun day for all the family, the event will also host a dog show with classes and prizes, food stalls, family amusements as well as live music and dancing with Finbarr Dennehy.

Most importantly, proceeds of the day will benefit ARC Cancer Support Centre, West Cork Under Water Search & Rescue and Kilcoleman National School.

The event will be signposted from approaches and the Eircode is P85 C832.