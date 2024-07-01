Aer Lingus strike will threaten West Cork tourism

BY KIERAN O'MAHONY AND MARTIN CLAFFEY

BUSINESSES involved in tourism in West Cork have said the Aer Lingus industrial dispute threatens to wreak havoc on what was looking like a bumper season for the region.

Speaking to The Southern Star, hotel owners across West Cork expressed their concerns for the summer, as the tourism sector hits peak season. Neil Lucey of the Gougane Barra Hotel said he and his team are very concerned and have already experienced cancellations.

‘We don’t know if these are directly related to the strikes, but we assume they are, as they are online cancellations. We’ve certainly had more than normal for this time of year,’ said Neil.

‘The reality for West Cork is that we have only seven weeks left in the high season and by the time August 15th comes, it’s finished. This is peak performance for all tourism businesses in the area.’

Neil said it’s the uncertainty that the sector faces which is most concerning, and pointed out that 60% of visitors to the hotel are international.

‘I am calling on the government to jump in – they really need to look after tourism,’ he said, adding that the industry employs over 260,000 people and he has also heard other colleagues in the industry recording recent cancellations.

The West Cork Chamber Music Festival, which got underway last Friday (June 28th), is also experiencing the effects of the industrial dispute. Artistic director and chief executive Francis Humphrys said that up to a dozen musicians had been booked on Aer Lingus flights, and the costs of changing flights was ‘eye-watering’.

The festival, which is worth around €4m to the region, and brings visitors from across the world, includes concerts in venues from Bantry to Schull, Castletownbere, Ballydehob, and Skibbereen. But he pleged that all concerts would go ahead.

‘We never lose concerts. we improvise with the musicians who are here,’ said Francis.

‘The difficulty is something like a string quartet – if one musician gets stranded whether they can play as a string trio. It can get very complicated.’

Ciarán Fitzgerald, managing director of The Blue Haven Collection and chair of the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), said the Aer Lingus uncertainty is hugely disruptive and worrying for anyone travelling at present.

‘It is potentially very damaging to our international reputation tourism-wise,’ said Ciarán.

‘The potential knock-on impact is a serious concern at a very important time of year for hotels in Cork and all over the country.’

Michael O’Neill Jr of Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty also fears cancellations.

‘Nearly every wedding these days has guests coming from abroad and it is very worrying for couples,’ he said.

Helen Wycherley of the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery said the strike could have local consequences.

‘Here in Ireland we make hay while the sun shines, and it’s a very short season for many businesses,’ she said.

The strike could also have a knock-on effect on smaller businesses, like cafés and restaurants, which are only now beginning to get back on their feet after the Covid years, but are currently campaigning for a reduction in vat rates, to help them tackle increasing costs.