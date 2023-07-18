Adventurer Donal takes the helm in golden anniversary sailing challenge

When Timoleague man Donal Barry sails around the Fastnet Rock later this month on a 72ft 45-tonne yacht during the 50th race, he will finally be able to tick off something that has been top of his bucket list for many years.

WHEN Donal Barry rounds the iconic Fastnet this month, it won’t be his first time to sail around the West Cork landmark but, if everything goes according to plan, it will be his first time doing it while at the helm of a 72ft, 45-tonne yacht.

Donal is taking part in the 50th anniversary edition of the world’s largest offshore yacht race, the Rolex Fastnet Race, which will set sail on Saturday, July 22nd from Cowes to Cherbourg-en-Cotentin in northern France, via the Fastnet Rock.

He’s taking part on board the racing yacht, CatZero. The vessel is owned by a Hull-based, not-for-profit organisation of the same name which works with children, young people, families, and adults to make lasting, positive, and personal change, and every year it gives members of the public the opportunity to be part of its 12-person Fastnet crew.

Donal retired to his native Timoleague a decade ago, having worked in London and Germany in the construction sector, running bars, as well as other enterprises.

His love of sailing was sparked when he was in his late 20s, and spent two summers managing the Jolly Roger on Sherkin Island.

‘I’ve always loved nature and the outdoor life, and while I was on Sherkin I was surrounded by maritime activity, and I really wanted to learn to sail myself. I did a course with Sheila O’Sullivan in the Kennedy Sailing School in Baltimore in 1984, and also with Glenans and really took to it,’ he said.

‘A few years later, I trained on bigger boats with James Lyons in Sovereign Sailing Kinsale. And in 2013, I completed my Yachtmaster Coastal (skipper) with Ronan Ó Siochru at Irish Offshore Sailing in Dun Laoghaire.’

Since then Donal has always yearned to be on the water, and after he retired he sailed yachts to various European destinations for their owners, the longest trip seeing him sail from France to Greece.

His experiences on the European trips will help prepare him for the rigours of the Fastnet.

‘There was one occasion we were off the coast of Italy when we were hit with a storm with force 8 gales, and 10ft waves crashing over us. On that trip alright I did stop to ask “what am I doing?” but it didn’t deter me!’ said Donal.

A few key events motivated him to take the step to apply to race in the Fastnet.

‘I turned 68 last March, and I’ve also had a few health issues this year, which together got me thinking that life is for living, and that it’s about enjoying the moment. This was something I’ve always wanted to do, and I didn’t know what I was waiting for, so I went for it!’

And with his wide sailing experience and skills, he was accepted. He’s since had two training weekends in Hull, including one which saw the crew sail from the east coast of the UK to Holland, which took a day-and-a-half, over and back.

That gave him a chance to get familiar with the boat, and the crew.

‘There’s a great mix of people from their 30s up to my age. There are three other Irishmen, two from the North and one from Dublin, and the rest of the crew are all from the UK, including one female,’ he said. ‘We all gelled straight away and, crucially, they all seem to have a sense of humour.’

Two full-time skippers will work with Donal and his crewmates on board CatZero which has already successfully sailed around the world twice.

‘It was built 20 years ago, so we’ll be taking an holistic view of the race – we won’t be in it to win it, but to successfully and safely complete it,’ he said.

He’s gearing up to depart for the event on July 15th, and has been invited to help bring the boat from Hull to Cowes where the race departs.

That will take three days, then it’s full steam ahead for the 700-mile race, that typically takes between five and six days.

The crew will operate on a four-hour on, four-hour off rota, and Donal said he can’t wait – even if he does suffer from sea sickness.

‘It can take me a few days to find my sea legs, but I’m still really excited. My ambition is to be at the helm of the boat when we’re going around the Fastnet, that would be my big dream come true. The thrill of steering a 45-tonne boat, and feeling the power in it, dancing on the water going around the landmark would be just exhilarating, and something really special.’

Donal is already planning his next adventure, which could see him following in the footsteps of another Timoleague man, and possibly an ancestor.

‘In the 1600s, a James Barry from Timoleague Castle sailed from Timoleague to Spain to do the Camino – that was before Ryanair!

‘That’s definitely something I’d like to look at doing in the future.’