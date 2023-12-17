2023 IN PHOTOS: Dunmanway

WE'VE published plenty of brilliant photos from the Dunmanway area this year. Our recent Christmas in West Cork magazine featured some of the best, take a look below.
James French, Leap taking part in a Dunmanway tractor run in June on a David Brown 780 in aid of MS Ireland (Multiple Sclerosis) West Cork Branch, The Friends of Dunmanway Hospital and St Mary’s Church Dunmanway. (Photo: David Patterson)
Dunmanway’s MICC principal Niall Murphy presenting Áine Corish with her medal of achievement for receiving 625 points in her Leaving Certificate alongside her year head Eamon Scully in September.
At John McCarthy Furniture and Carpet’s 40th anniversary celebrations in October was special guest Bernard Casey with Una Mmusi who won a suite of furniture and owners John and Barry McCarthy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
The first harness racing of the season took place at Ballabuidhe race track in Dunmanway in May with a seven-race card on offer. Enjoying the racing were Farah, Ava and Vincent Healy from Dunmanway. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Seán Holland, Maeve O’Donnell and Miranda Darnell supporting a tractor run in Ballinacarriga in May.
At a farm walk hosted by Ian Kingston, Sillertane, Dunmanway in July were locals Eoin Hurley and Michael Daly. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Anna Connolly with Ruby and Órla Keane with Millie from Bantry at the annual agricultural show in Dunmanway in July. (Photo: David Creedon)
At a CalfCare 2023 farm walk at Kippagh Dunmanway in January were Marian O’Hara, Lisavaird Co-op with Erin Kennedy, Lisavaird dairy farm and Catriona Scanlon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
West Cork Development Partnership launched its inaugural West Cork Sports Inclusion Showcase which took place at Mary Immaculate Community College (MICC), Dunmanway in May. At the launch were Emily Cotter, athlete; Cliona Horan, Sports Inclusion Disability Officer with Cork Sports Partnership; Niall Murphy, Principal, MICC and Ellis Cleary, volunteer. (Photo: Andy Gibson)