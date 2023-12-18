2023 IN PHOTOS: Clonakilty

WE'VE published plenty of brilliant photos from the Clonakilty area this year. Our recent Christmas in West Cork magazine featured some of the best, take a look below.
Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan got married in April to Sarah Redmond, from Wexford in Fernhill House Hotel.
Hildegarde Naughton TD, holding four-month-old Ben Marshall with Deirdre and Ciara Naysmith and Gillian and Faye Keohane, all from Clonakilty, during the courtesy visit in August of the Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy, to the West Cork Breastfeeding Support group, at the Clonakilty Primary Care Centre. (Photo: Jim Coughlan).
The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards Gala Luncheon was held in Bantry in February where winner of Best Medium/ Large Business 2022 was Clonakilty’s Global Shares. Pictured are sponsor Stephen Flanagan of Lilly Ireland with Tim Houstoun and Aisling Riordan of Global Shares. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
A cold snap hit West Cork in early January. Snow fell in most places on the night of Jan 16th including in Clonakilty, leaving cars and roads covered in a thick blanket of snow. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Local ladies enjoying the Clonakilty Old Time Fair in July. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival took place in July with thousands of people attending. At the event were Diarmuid and Mary O’Sullivan, Irish Yogurts; award-winning chef, Eunice Power; Clonakilty mayor, Chris Hinchy and volunteers Ben Lovell and Cian Murphy. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the June opening of Clonakilty’s new playground were, from left: Tara Fitzgerald, Orla O’Donovan, Oonagh Croke O’Donoghue, Cllr Joe Carroll, Clonakilty mayor Chris Hinchy, Cllr John O’Sullivan, county mayor Cllr Danny Collins, Cllr Deirdre Kelly, Cllr Paul Hayes, Mary O’Driscoll, Clonakilty Access Group and TD Christopher O’Sullivan. Front, from left: Eilis Lawlor, Kate Crowley, Tricia Hayes and Gill Connole-Fowler (as Minnie Mouse). (Photo: Melissa Clarke)
At June’s West Cork Garda Youth Awards at the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen was Darragh Walsh from Clonakilty, an outstanding contribution to youth award winner with Elizabeth, Jane, Marie and Michael Walsh (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Chris Hinchy was announced as Clon’s new mayor in June. Joining him on the occasion were his extended family (back, from left): James, Philip and Rose Hinchy. Front: Julie Hinchy, Amy and Annabelle Turner,
Ronan, Jack, Maeve and Conor Hinchy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty Rugby Club members having fun at the town’s St Patrick’s Day Parade. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
In May, Mae Kiely and Paul Hogan took to Pearse St, Clonakilty to announce the street carnival which took place in June. (Photo: Dermot Sullivan)
Leaving Cert students got their results in September and Anne Sheerin, deputy principal, Clonakilty Community College congratulated Tadhg O’Neill, Ballinascarthy; Eoin O’Sullivan, Ballygurteen and Gearóid O’Donovan, Ardfield. Back (from left): Killian Eady, Rosscarbery; Eamonn Hodnett, Rosscarbery and Ross O’Donovan, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The official opening of the Clonakilty Youth Centre took place in September. Included are Cllr John O’Sullivan, chairperson Local Comunity Development Committee, Clodagh McGuirk, Secad, Cllr Deirdre Kelly, deputising for the county mayor; Chris Henchy, mayor of Clonakilty, Anthony McDermott, Cllr Paul Hayes, Clonakilty Youth Centre, Cllr Joe Carroll and Michael Collins, TD. (Photo: Martin Walsh)