2023 IN PHOTOS: Bandon

Artist Audrey Cantillon by her print of Clare O’Leary on an ESB box on Weir St in Bandon in April in a project run by Creative Bandon and Bandon Tidy Towns.
In September on a visit to Bandon were the decendents of George Bennett, who was originally from the area and who set up Bandon in Oregon USA: Scott and Beatrix McKeown, James Bennett and Kate O’Hara with Cllr Sean O’Donovan.
On a visit to inspect progress at the St Michael’s centre residential community project at Weir Street Bandon in September were Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Cllr Marie O’Sullivan, Jerry Mehigan, Board of St Michael’s, Kieran O’Donnell Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government, Sen Tim Lombard, Rupert Atkins, BPH Construction Roger Pearson, Board of Management and Gerard Seaman.
Celebrating 30 years of Scoil Phadraig Naofa in September were past staff members.
Cork county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn officially opened Bandon’s new state-of-the-art play park in September. A vibrant new family-oriented space for the community, Bandon Play Park includes embankment slides, a wheelchair accessible roundabout and sensory play panels.
Joe McCarthy of KC Macs, Slawek Jaskulski (Cracked), Don O’Sullivan (Munster Arms Hotel), Barry McLaughlin (Poachers), Anusha Gopaul (Anusha’s at Golf Club), Declan Coleman (Old Market Bar), Ahmad Alsaadi (Bayleaf), Margaret Dubicka (Perfect Cup), Stephen Farly (Monty’s), Donal Kelleher (Copper Grove) and Stephanie Murray (Jakes) at the launch of ‘A Taste of Bandon’ in October.
Taoiseach Leo Varakar visited Bandon in July with FG Senator Tim Lombard, where he met Dwayne Hunt and Josephine O’Leary in the local SuperValu.
At the annual MakeYourMark on Cancer Walk in Bandon in July were Joy Horgan, Rosaleen Sylvester and Amy Collins. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
In July an IFA-organised protest took place in Bandon in a bid to save the current derogation levels. Supporting it were Daniel Alatins, Ella and Michael Manning and Cathal Cronin, all from Bandon.
Pictured in July were some of the younger members of Bandon Chess Club, Kaalum O’Donnell and Aidan Kelleher.
In January Canon John Kingston and Fr John O’Donovan were presented with framed pictures of the Bandon river by Eleanor O’Leary and Billy Holland of the Bandon Parish Assembly to mark their leaving the parish following the diocesan reshuffle. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
At the launch of Culture Night in August were members of various artistic groups in Bandon with guitar player Maeve Twomey and singer Shelly Burke.
Jeffers of Bandon was the venue for the August launch of the Bob Beare memorial concert which took place at St Peters church in September. The donations on the night went towards the Alzheimers Society of Ireland and the St Peter’s Church organ fund.