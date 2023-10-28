Evie ‘grateful’ to represent Labour party

THE leader of the Labour Party, Ivana Bacik, has spoken of the long tradition of the party in Cork South West, following the selection of Evie Nevin as the party’s candidate for the Skibbereen LEA (Local Electoral Area) in next year’s local elections.

She was speaking at the selection convention in O’Donovan’s Hotel in Clonakilty last Friday night where the mum-of-two from Clonakilty was selected to run for the party.

‘We are thrilled to have Evie on board as a candidate. She is wonderful candidate and her speech reminded us about her passion, enthusiasm and her commitment to working to make your local community a better place,’ said Deputy Bacik.

Evie said she was ‘humbled and grateful’ for the opportunity to represent the Labour Party in the Skibbereen LEA.

‘I can assure you that I will not be a typical councillor and my journey has been marked by challenges and triumphs that have shaped my passion for public service,’ she said.