Departing councillors are praised for their contributions to public service

TRIBUTES were paid at recent local authority meetings to long-serving members of Cork County Council who will not be seeking re-election on June 7th.

Fine Gael Cllrs John O’Sullivan and Kevin Murphy, who are members of the Bandon-Kinsale Municipal District, and Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind), who is a member of the West Cork Municipal District, have all decided to step down and attended their final meeting of the Western Divisional Committee recently. Cllr O’Sullivan thanked his colleagues for their courtesy and the Council officials – including all of the members of the Council’s housing department under its director Maurice Manning – for their professionalism.

He said the housing department, in particular, had proven to have outstanding results, having set the standard for other local authorities to follow.

‘As public representatives, we will always be asking for more, but great credit has to be paid to Cork County Council’s housing department for its phenomenal delivery of housing across all parts of West Cork,’ he said.

Cllr Murphy and Cllr Hayes also offered their thanks and extended their best wishes to the councillors seeking re-election in their respective districts.

Chairman of the Western Division, Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) paid tribute to the trio for their fantastic contribution to local democracy, and giving great service to their communities.

Tributes were also paid at last Monday’s full meeting of Cork County Council in County Hall when county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn gave the retiring councillors certificates to mark their contributions to local democracy.