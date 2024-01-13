Councillors want to get a better handle on the Council’s grants

COUNCILLORS in West Cork say they want to take a closer look at their budget’s bottom line.

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) raised the issue at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District when he asked Council officials if they could do a trawl of all grants to see what has been spent and what has not been spent.

‘There were a lot of statements about money being taken back and reallocated, so let’s see what has been drawn down and see if we can assist those who haven’t drawn down their funding,’ said Cllr Murphy.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) also pointed out that funding for work throughout the county will be done under schemes and he said he would like an opportunity to discuss how some of the schemes that will affect West Cork.

‘We are always on about needing extra outdoor staff,’ he said. ‘That continues to be an issue and we need to assess what tangible improvements we can bring to West Cork under the Council’s capital fund,’ added the councillor.