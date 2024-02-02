Candidate raises concern over Rosscarbery playground delays

AN independent candidate in this year’s local elections, has expressed his concern over delays in the upgrading of Rosscarbery’s playground.

Barry O’Mahony has urged Cork County Council to expedite the paperwork necessary for the development of the playground and the adjoining tennis and basketball courts.

‘The local community has been actively in fundraising for the renovation of the existing facilities, parts of which are in a poor state of repair and don’t meet needs of local families,’ he told The Southern Star.

‘However, the project has encountered a major obstacle, as the Council has not been able to secure ownership of the land where the playground and courts are located.’ The land was artificially created through land reclamation from a tidal area, and would not seem to be registered on any official maps, claims Mr O’Mahony.

As a result, it is still legally considered to be part of the sea, and any development on it requires a marine area consent from the Maritime area regulatory authority.

He added the marine area consent application is being handled by the Council’s legal department, but says there is ‘a very valid concern’ among locals that a lack of urgency in processing the application could jeopardise the chances of securing grant funding for the project in the coming year, which would be a huge set-back to redevelopment plans.

‘The Rosscarbery playground renovation project is a vital initiative for the village since the facility is used extensively by the local community and, for tourists, it greatly compliments the nearby Lagoon activity centre, and the Warren beach,’ he said.

‘The community has shown incredible enthusiasm and commitment in their fundraising efforts, and they deserve to see it come to fruition as soon as possible.

‘With the Council’s own capital fund and amenity fund schemes already open, and the next tranche of Leader funding due to be announced soon, it is crucial that the community gets clarity from Cork County Council on the status of the application, as to date they have been left in the dark.’